Zoo Knoxville to host kickoff for Covenant Kids Run on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, kids at Zoo Knoxville will have a chance to start a months-long marathon named the Covenant Kids Run. The run starts on Feb. 4 at the Zoo Knoxville entrance. Then, participants will have until April 1 to log 25 miles before gathering at the Clinch Avenue Bridge for the final mile of the marathon. Admission to Zoo Knoxville on Feb. 4 will also be free for each child who registers for the kickoff, as well as one accompanying guest. The run starts at 12 p.m.
Knox Co. middle schooler installs new bird boxes to help save birds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While other 13-year-olds play video games, Jonah Wood is working on helping birds survive. Over the last couple of years, Wood has been working on a grant from the East Tennessee Foundation Wildlife Preservation Endowment. The grant is allowing him to help his favorite animals and supports Seven Islands State Birding Park.
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
Mama’s Chicken Kitchen in Gatlinburg, an Honest Review

I made a rookie mistake. As someone who grew up in East Tennessee, I know how crowded Gatlinburg can get on the weekends. Especially holiday weekends. But for some bizarre reason when my husband and I made plans to “just pick up some dinner” on the way into town one Friday night, there were no internal alarm bells going off. I blame it on temporary amnesia.
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
The goddess of Tennessee

Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
Tennessee State Museum explores histories of Black businesses with month-long ‘Lunch & Learn’ series

The ‘Legacy of Black Entrepreneurship in Tennessee’ series will highlight five historic Black businesses, kicking off February 2 with Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack. Throughout the month of February, the Tennessee State Museum will honor the stories of some of Tennessee’s most noteworthy historic Black businesses with the ‘Legacy of Black Entrepreneurship in Tennessee’ series. Each Thursday as part of its ‘Lunch & Learn program, a guest will join the museum’s curator of social history, Tranae Chatman, for a conversation on how they continue the legacy of their family businesses. Visitors will learn the history of these businesses from a new generation of leaders as they share their own experiences and insight into their family history. Events will take place at noon, CST, in the Museum’s Digital Learning Center, and be live-streamed on the museum’s website at <TNMuseum.org/Videos> except where noted.
