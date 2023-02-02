Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Related
Zoo Knoxville to host kickoff for Covenant Kids Run on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, kids at Zoo Knoxville will have a chance to start a months-long marathon named the Covenant Kids Run. The run starts on Feb. 4 at the Zoo Knoxville entrance. Then, participants will have until April 1 to log 25 miles before gathering at the Clinch Avenue Bridge for the final mile of the marathon. Admission to Zoo Knoxville on Feb. 4 will also be free for each child who registers for the kickoff, as well as one accompanying guest. The run starts at 12 p.m.
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
10 spots in Tennessee to discover Black history
Tennessee's Department of Tourist Development is offering up ten places to celebrate Black History Month across the state.
Knox Co. middle schooler installs new bird boxes to help save birds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While other 13-year-olds play video games, Jonah Wood is working on helping birds survive. Over the last couple of years, Wood has been working on a grant from the East Tennessee Foundation Wildlife Preservation Endowment. The grant is allowing him to help his favorite animals and supports Seven Islands State Birding Park.
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
This Is The Strangest Food In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
It’s been smelling pretty ‘skunky’ lately in Middle TN
Over the last month, it's been hard to drive through Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky without smelling that repugnant odor. For skunks, though, that's the smell of love during mating season.
Spend Valentine’s Day dining at a Tennessee State Park
Are you looking for a romantic yet unconventional setting for Valentine's Day in the Volunteer State? Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants are offering delicious dinner opportunities on Feb. 14.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville group ‘inundated’ with calls after free family assistance goes live
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, a $25 million plan to help get East Tennesseans off of public assistance is available. The three-year care coordination program for East Tennessee families is now accepting referrals and eligible families can apply to be part of the program. The program was...
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Sevier Animal Care Center at normal capacity, adoption fees still waived
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevier Animal Care Center is now at normal capacity after taking in a large number of dogs, according to Ashley Thomas, the director of the center. The center was out of space on Friday after an arrest was made and found 15 dogs on a property.
WBIR
Beer and Hot Chicken: Yee-Haw opens its new brewery and beer garden in Knoxville
The brewery has been in the works for years after Elkmont Exchange closed. It's opening with 62 taps, a decked-out beer garden, and Prince's Hot Chicken!
thesmokies.com
Mama’s Chicken Kitchen in Gatlinburg, an Honest Review
I made a rookie mistake. As someone who grew up in East Tennessee, I know how crowded Gatlinburg can get on the weekends. Especially holiday weekends. But for some bizarre reason when my husband and I made plans to “just pick up some dinner” on the way into town one Friday night, there were no internal alarm bells going off. I blame it on temporary amnesia.
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
Dolly Parton makes it clear she's not endorsing CBD gummies, but she is a fan of cornbread
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seemingly out of the blue Wednesday, Dolly Parton fans were greeted with a few unique facts about the East Tennessee legend on her Twitter page: She's never endorsed CBD or keto products, but she is a fan of cake, cookies and cornbread. Some people were rightfully...
The goddess of Tennessee
Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 3-5
The rainfall has been off and on in East Tennessee as we enter into February, however, there are still ways to have some free fun during the rain or sun.
Grammy goes to Tennessee State band for gospel album
The Tennessee State University Marching Band, The Aristocrat of Bands, picked up a Grammy on Sunday night. The post Grammy goes to Tennessee State band for gospel album appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
How common are counterfeit goods in East Tennessee?
Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Nike are all well-known and expensive brands that are often copied. So, just how common are fake goods in East Tennessee?
Pride Publishing
Tennessee State Museum explores histories of Black businesses with month-long ‘Lunch & Learn’ series
The ‘Legacy of Black Entrepreneurship in Tennessee’ series will highlight five historic Black businesses, kicking off February 2 with Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack. Throughout the month of February, the Tennessee State Museum will honor the stories of some of Tennessee’s most noteworthy historic Black businesses with the ‘Legacy of Black Entrepreneurship in Tennessee’ series. Each Thursday as part of its ‘Lunch & Learn program, a guest will join the museum’s curator of social history, Tranae Chatman, for a conversation on how they continue the legacy of their family businesses. Visitors will learn the history of these businesses from a new generation of leaders as they share their own experiences and insight into their family history. Events will take place at noon, CST, in the Museum’s Digital Learning Center, and be live-streamed on the museum’s website at <TNMuseum.org/Videos> except where noted.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0