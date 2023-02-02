ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Arrested for DUI in Hollywood

Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis was arrested Sunday morning for driving under the influence, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday when Davis, 34, reportedly crashed his Tesla into a disabled Toyota Tundra on the side of the highway, and struck a pedestrian that was standing next to the car, the arrest report said.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'

Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
CINCINNATI, OH
Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium. Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Why Did the Super Bowl Logo Design Stay the Same for So Long?

Why did the Super Bowl logo design stay the same for so long? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting events on the sports calendar. Between pregame theatrics, a headlining halftime show and, of course, a championship NFL game, there’s something for just about everybody to look forward to on Super Bowl Sunday.
HOUSTON, PA

