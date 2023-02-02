Read full article on original website
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Arrested for DUI in Hollywood
Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis was arrested Sunday morning for driving under the influence, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday when Davis, 34, reportedly crashed his Tesla into a disabled Toyota Tundra on the side of the highway, and struck a pedestrian that was standing next to the car, the arrest report said.
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVII Opening Night
Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium. Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building...
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Why Did the Super Bowl Logo Design Stay the Same for So Long?
Why did the Super Bowl logo design stay the same for so long? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting events on the sports calendar. Between pregame theatrics, a headlining halftime show and, of course, a championship NFL game, there’s something for just about everybody to look forward to on Super Bowl Sunday.
Heat Double Bonus: Can Miami Get Hot in Time for Late Season Run Into NBA Playoffs?
One season ago, the Miami Heat were for lack of a better term the Beasts of the East....well, the NBA's Eastern Conference that is. Miami had the best record in the conference and was just one controversial call away from what may have been a return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.
