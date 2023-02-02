Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown
Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’
Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Speculates That Jimmy May Be The Real Villain Of The Show
For those who missed it, the return of Jimmy Hurdstram on "Yellowstone" left many fans divided, with some saying it's too soon and completely unwarranted. But for fellow cast member Jennifer Landon — aka Teeter — there's a much more morbid reason for wanting to think twice about Jefferson White's character moving forward.
Farewell Montana: Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ May Be Costner’s Last
The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard. In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.
This Famous Former First Daughter Spotted Having Fun In Montana.
Montana has its fair share of celebrity sightings, in fact, many of the rich and famous call Montana home, even if it's on a part-time basis. However, it's not every day that we have the offspring of a former President of the United States enjoying Big Sky Country. Tiffany Trump...
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Look Stunning at 2023 Golden Globes
Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in style. The stunning couple, who've been married since 2006, looked effortlessly chic in black as they represented Hauser's hit western series at the award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hauser and...
Eagle-Eyed ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Note One Massive Prop Has Seemingly Disappeared From Show
Less than two weeks after Yellowstone’s midseason finale, eagled-eyed fans notice one massive prop that has seemingly disappeared from the... The post Eagle-Eyed ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Note One Massive Prop Has Seemingly Disappeared From Show appeared first on Outsider.
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
6666 Ranch: Why Yellowstone’s Four Sixes Ranch is a Legendary Place
When encountering the name “6666 Ranch,” most people would immediately think about the Yellowstone series, especially after it got featured in the show’s fourth season. It’s where John Dutton sends his ranch hand, Jimmy Hurdstram, hoping to turn him into a real cowboy. However, the ranch’s...
What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip
"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Meet the Three Wonderful Kids of Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser
It’s hard to avoid public attention if your parent is part of the worldwide hit series that is Yellowstone. That is certainly the case for the kids of Cole Hauser. With their father’s recently skyrocketing popularity as Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser’s children are also starting to share his spotlight.
Is ‘Yellowstone’ Airing A New Episode Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Streaming Info
What should you stream while you wait for Yellowstone to return? Great question. If you have yet to watch Graham Yost’s sensational neo-Western Justified, well partner, you’re in for a treat. Available on Hulu, this critically acclaimed crime drama about a charismatic U.S. Marshal (the great Timothy Olyphant) who’s reassigned to his childhood home in rural Kentucky is as refreshing as a glass of top-shelf bourbon.
‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Made a Life-Changing Decision Thanks to Costar Ryan Bingham
Recently, Yellowstone‘s Teeter actress Jen Landon made a life-changing decision about her living situation. And, looking back, she credits the decision to her Yellowstone costar Ryan Bingham. Speaking with Truck Camper Magazine, Jen Landon said that years of “itchy feet” led her to purchase a Capri Camper. The unit...
