FBI denies losing murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during cross-country follow

The FBI on Thursday denied losing Bryan Kohberger during a three-day, cross-country road trip before his arrest in the high-profile murders of four University of Idaho students.

True-crime author Howard Blum — who is penning a book on the shocking slayings — claimed in a roughly 15,000-word, two-part special for Air Mail that the feds’ surveillance squad lost the 28-year-old murder suspect almost as soon as he left for the road trip home for the holidays in Pennsylvania.

The former New York Times reporter claimed sources told him “with a bristle of embarrassment” that “for several alarming hours” or more, the “chief suspect in a quadruple homicide that had shocked the nation had seemingly vanished.”

However, on Thursday the FBI bluntly denied Blum’s reporting.

The FBI denied losing Bryan Kohberger during a three-day, cross-country road trip before his arrest. Indiana State Police/Mega

“The FBI is aware of reports detailing alleged FBI surveillance on Idaho murder subject Brian Kohberger,” a spokesperson said.

“There are anonymous sources providing false information to the media.

“Publishing of false information attributable to anonymous sources is not helpful to the case against Kohberger or to the American public,” the spokesperson said.

Police have removed items from the house for investigation. AP

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their home.

A law enforcement source also earlier denied the report, calling the detailed claim about the surveillance team losing eyes on the suspect and only finding him through a lucky break “absolutely false.”

“Blum needs to go back to his source — that is absolutely not true,” the source told The Post.

Neither Blum nor Air Mail immediately responded to requests for comment.

Here’s the latest coverage on the brutal killings of four college friends:

The covert operation last month came as the murder squad denied even having a suspect for the shocking Nov. 13 murders of students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, also 20.

Instead, Kohberger — a criminology student who lived just 10 miles from the murder scene — was being trailed as he drove home with his dad, who flew in from Pennsylvania for the road trip.

The feds’ surveillance squad reportedly lost the murder suspect almost as soon as he left for the road trip home. Paul Martinka

The pair were stopped twice by local cops as they drove Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra, which is central to the accusations against him. A similar car was seen fleeing the murder scene.

Once he was back home with his family in Albrightsville, Pa., investigators gained crucial DNA evidence and busted him at his family home late last year.

Kohberger has since been extradited to Moscow, Idaho, where he was formally charged with the four murders and is being held in jail.

He has yet to enter a plea in the case, and will not do so until his next court date in June. He has previously hinted through his lawyers that he intends to plead not guilty and “is eager to be exonerated.”