Kids’ robes sold on Amazon recalled over flammability risk

More than 13,000 children’s robes sold exclusively on Amazon are being recalled for failing to meet federal flammability standards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency posted four separate recalls on Thursday, each of them issuing a warning to parents that the robes pose “a risk of burn injuries to children.”

About 3,000 recalled robes were imported by SGMWVB Brand and another 5,000 were imported by ChildLikeMe , according to the recall notices. Another 2,000 were imported by BTPEIHTD and about 350 were imported from Betusline Official Apparel .

To date, none of the robes have been tied to any injuries, according to the CPSC. Still, the agency says the recalled products should be taken away from children “immediately.”

The robes imported by SGMWVB were sold on Amazon between January 2022 through June 2022. The robes imported by ChildLikeMe were sold from June 2021 through August 2022.

Additionally, the robes from BTPEIHTD were sold between August 2020 through June 2022, and the robes from Betusline Official Apparel were sold between January 2022 through April 2022.

Consumers are also urged to contact the company that imported the robe for a full refund. However, both Amazon and the other companies are contacting consumers who purchased the product directly.

In recent months there have been several recalls due to children’s sleep or loungewear violating federal flammability standards.

Just last week, nearly 2,000 children’s lounge pants were recalled due to the potential risk of burn injuries. The Properly Tied pants were sold online and at stores nationwide.

Just before that, tens of thousands of children’s pajama sets sold on several online marketplaces including Etsy.com and Macy’s.com were recalled for the same issue.