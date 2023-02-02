ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, IL

Sumner receives EPA grant for water lines

By By ANGELA RIDGEWAY
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 3 days ago

Sumner will be receiving an Environmental Protection Agency grant in the amount of $25,200.

The EPA announced that 48 communities across Illinois will receive the Lead Service Line Inventory grants that range from $20,000-$50,000.

The grant coincides with the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act and requires owners and operators of community water supplies to submit a complete water service line material inventory for the EPA to approve in April.

The grant utilizes a portion of the EPA Public Water Supply Loan Program loan support funds generated from the repayment of the loan.

The inventory will include a report of the composition of all service lines in the distribution system.

Grants from the projects funded will total $2,000,000 and the chosen areas that will receive the grants were identified as being in areas of Environmental Justice concern.

Grantees are able to request supplemental funding in a low-interest loan through the EPA’s PWSLP with funding to replace lead service lines.

Sumner was the only city in Lawrence County that received the grant.

