Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi’s vow renewal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a “wonderful time” attending Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s surprise vow renewal this week, Page Six has exclusively learned.

“They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal,” an insider told us on Thursday.

The source added that they are all “close friends.”

In a video of the event , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen smiling amongst the crowd as they watched Kris Jenner officiate the ceremony between the couple, who have been married for more than 14 years.

“Harry and Meghan being at Ellen And Portia’s surprise vow renewal (with Kris Jenner officiating!!!?) My heart 🥹✨,” one person tweeted , along with screenshots showing the Sussexes at the joyous occasion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among those celebrating Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s vow renewal. Getty Images

Markle was seen clapping for the couple. TheEllenShow/YouTube

Markle, 41, looked cozy in a gray coat while Harry, 38, was casual in a black blazer, white dress shirt and no tie.

She and the red-headed royal were standing separate from each other as they clapped and cheered for the former talk show host and her wife.

Harry wore a blazer for the occasion. TheEllenShow/YouTube

Harry and Markle have seemingly been keeping a low profile since his controversial memoir, “ Spare ,” dropped last month. Among the claims in his book, Harry accused his estranged brother, Prince William, of physically attacking him and his father, King Charles III, of calling him a “spare” when he was born.

The former royals are close with DeGeneres and de Rossi, quite literally, as they all reside in the ritzy town of Montecito, Calif.

An insider tells us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “close friends” with the couple. TheEllenShow/YouTube

On Thursday, DeGeneres revealed that she and de Rossi renewed their vows in front of loved ones on her wife’s 50th birthday.

“Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” DeGeneres, 65, shared on social media before thanking Jenner for officiating and Bradi Carlile for performing.

DeGeneres looked gobsmacked as de Rossi entered the room in a stunning wedding dress and walked her wife to the front of the room where they reiterated their love for each other.

Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony. TheEllenShow/YouTube

“I just adore you. I love you, and I would not be on this earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day,” DeGeneres told de Rossi as she held her hand. “I’m the lucky one.”

DeGeneres and de Rossi first got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles in August 2008.