Florida State

DeSantis keeps heat on gas stoves issue, proposing tax exemption

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is keeping rhetoric surrounding gas stoves on high, proposing a sales tax exemption for the appliances.

In a new statewide budget proposal, DeSantis, who is widely seen as a potential Republican presidential contender, called for a permanent sales tax exemption for gas stoves.

“They want your gas stove, and we’re not going to let that happen,” the governor said on Wednesday .

After a federal regulator floated the idea of a gas ban or regulations, Republicans embraced the gas stoves issue as part of a larger culture war narrative, making the case that Democrats are trying to change their way of life.

In Florida, gas stoves are not particularly prevalent. Just 8 percent of households use natural gas cooking appliances, while 92 percent use electric, according to a federal survey .

DeSantis acknowledged in his press conference that many people in the state use electric appliances, but said defending gas stoves was a matter of “principle.”

Though an outright federal ban on the appliances is unlikely , the Consumer Product Safety Commission may try put some regulations on the stoves that stop short of banning them amid concerns about their health impacts.

Studies have found that gas stoves can contain hazardous air pollutants and have linked them to childhood asthma.

Kimberly Kramer
3d ago

The Biden Admin already said there was e no ban on gas stoves other than the new ones will be safer...Why do you make a mountain when there is none. Truth is they are unhealthy and those who know about environmental health have known this for years.

The_Admiral
3d ago

I swear Republicans are such flipping morons. The White House made it clear multiple times the gas stoves they were talking about were older gas stoves that lacked the safety features of modern gas stoves. Now the WH failed to define modern gas stove, but I highly doubt there’s gas stoves older than the 2000’s out there. Something made in 2000 would obviously be 23 years old and should have modern safety features. They are just so desperate to score points.

Janet B
3d ago

Who wants my gas stove? DeSantis forgets that it is his administration who regulates everything in this state.

