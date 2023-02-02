Oxford Football Quartet

Oxford’s Jackson Bunn announces his decision to play football for the University of Kentucky during Wednesday’s National Signing Day ceremon Photo by Calhoun Journal

February 2, 2023

Oxford, AL – Waiting out the recruiting game works out for offensive lineman Bunn, who will take his shot at playing in the SEC; Carroll, Kimbrough and Battle also eye next level

By Joe Medley



Sometimes, even in the transfer-portal era, waiting out the recruiting game works out best. As Oxford offensive lineman Jackson Bunn donned a University of Kentucky cap and blue tie Wednesday, one could count him a believer. A late preferred-walkon offer changed the direction of his playing career and life, and he celebrated that change during Oxford’s National Signing Day ceremony in the school’s media center.

Bunn joined three Oxford teammates during Wednesday’s ceremony: wide receiver/defensive back Emari Carroll (Charleston), defensive end Josiah Kimbrough (Millsaps) and safety Michael Battle (Millsaps). Bunn’s late change came after a Tuesday conversation with Kentucky offensive line coach Zach Yenser. “‘Coach Yenser came to the school Tuesday and gave me an opportunity to play, and I’m definitely going to make the most of it,” Bunn said.

Bunn said he chose Kentucky’s PWO offer over “some FCS offers” plus an “FBS” offer, but called Kentucky’s offer “by far the biggest.” “Jackson is really just the epitome of a guy that just kind of kept his nose to the grindstone,” Oxford coach Sam Adams said. “He may not have been one of those household type names as an offensive lineman, as most offensive linemen go, but just continued to put in the work day after day. “He had a lot of smaller offers then luckily had this big opportunity pop up last week with Kentucky.”

Adams said he’s had to rethink how to advise players in the portal era, with schools looking first at portal players looking to transfer with college experience. Some schools take as much as half of their class from the portal, he said. “It’s really to the point of, just get on somewhere and see where everything goes from there,” Adams said. Bunn plans to major in engineering geared toward mining. The eastern half of Kentucky and West Virginia are known as mining country, and Kentucky has a program. “It’s about the only one you can go to, other than Ole Miss, that has it,” he said. [read more…]

Oxford’s Jackson Bunn announces his decision to play football for the University of Kentucky during Wednesday’s National Signing Day ceremon Photo byJoe Medley

