Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Related
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Tom Brady pays off bet with underwear selfie
Tom Brady has come a long way from that embarrassing NFL combine photo over two decades ago. The newly retired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback set social media platforms on fire when he shared a picture of himself wearing nothing but underwear. Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬 […] The post Tom Brady pays off bet with underwear selfie appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround
The Denver Broncos knew they were going to have to make some big changes this offseason after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign, and they made quite a big one when they decided to hire Sean Payton to be their new head coach. Payton will have a lot on his plate in his first season with […] The post Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Dolphins must offer for Packers star
The Miami Dolphins’ offseason will be crucial. It may carry potential repercussions for the team for years to come. One main concern is Tua Tagovailoa’s potential as a long-term quarterback. Will Miami stick with him or not? This is where the possibility of landing Aaron Rodgers comes in. In our minds, he would be the […] The post Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Dolphins must offer for Packers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move
As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence
Peyton Manning certainly likes what he has seen from Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the past 2022 season. The Jaguars finished 2021 at the bottom of the AFC. One year later, however, they topped the AFC South with a 9-8 record and made it to the playoffs. Not only that but they also […] The post ‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CeeDee Lamb helps NFC to walk-off win vs AFC in Pro Bowl flag football game
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb helped lead the NFC to a win over the AFC in the Pro Bowl flag football game with a touchdown in the game’s final seconds. CeeDee Lamb for the NFC lead in the final seconds 🙌 💿 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/uxovamP537 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2023 Seattle Seahawks […] The post CeeDee Lamb helps NFC to walk-off win vs AFC in Pro Bowl flag football game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith sounds off on serious chip on his shoulder after Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade
Geno Smith is right in the middle of contract negotiations to stay in Seattle. The fact that he’s slated for a pretty sizable deal that the Seahawks want to give him is a testament to what a terrific season he had as a starter this year after taking over for Russell Wilson. Beyond just the […] The post Geno Smith sounds off on serious chip on his shoulder after Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Mike Conley’s trade deadline desires as buzz increases
The Utah Jazz have cooled off after a hot start to the 2022-23 season, and with that in mind, they are likely going to be sellers at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline. One player who has become a top trade candidate on the Jazz is veteran guard Mike Conley, who is still producing at a […] The post RUMOR: Mike Conley’s trade deadline desires as buzz increases appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL’s surprising verdict on controversial Joseph Ossai hit on Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes
Joseph Ossai became the center of attention during the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. During the final seconds of the game, the Cincy linebacker got a costly penalty trying to shove Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. The penalty moved the line of scrimmage enough for Harrison Butker to nail a game-winning field […] The post NFL’s surprising verdict on controversial Joseph Ossai hit on Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dennis Allen hires former Browns DC as new Saints DC
Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints are hiring Joe Woods as the team’s new defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday morning. The 52-year-old Woods spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, and will join Allen’s staff in New Orleans as his next gig. Allen and […] The post Dennis Allen hires former Browns DC as new Saints DC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons reacts to disturbing viral video of 9-year old girl getting beaten
Micah Parsons has taken on a leadership role with the Dallas Cowboys, and he is not afraid to venture outside the football field and give his opinion on social issues. Parsons was both heartbroken and angry when he saw a video of two boys on a school bus punching and beating a 9-year-old girl (warning: […] The post Micah Parsons reacts to disturbing viral video of 9-year old girl getting beaten appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former All-Pro running back has bold Daniel Jones take that will make Jalen Hurts furious
The New York Giants may have crashed out of the 2023 NFL Playoffs thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles, but that shouldn’t take away from Daniel Jones’ breakout campaign with the team. 2022 was a pivotal season for Jones, and while their loss to the Eagles certainly stings, that shouldn’t take away from the strides he […] The post Former All-Pro running back has bold Daniel Jones take that will make Jalen Hurts furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Jacob’s cryptic response to question about possible Raiders’ franchise tag
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is set to become a free agent this offseason, with the team hoping to sign him to a long-term deal. But, there is also the possibility that Vegas franchise tags the former Alabama standout. And by the sounds of it, he’s not the least bit interested in that […] The post Josh Jacob’s cryptic response to question about possible Raiders’ franchise tag appeared first on ClutchPoints.
8 Most significant Super Bowls in NFL history
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to play Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona Sunday. It is the biggest event on the North American sports calendar every year, and there is no reason to think that this year’s event will fall short. The Super Bowl...
Raiders’ Davante Adams’ hilarious response to controversial Pro Bowl ending
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and the AFC fell to the NFC in controversial fashion at the Pro Bowls. Adams has responded to the controversy, questioning his Pro Bowl script in the process. The Pro Bowl’s new rules this season state that the quarterback has to thrown within the five-yard line. However, on […] The post Raiders’ Davante Adams’ hilarious response to controversial Pro Bowl ending appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals locking in on two finalists for their head coach search
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a wildly disappointing 2022 season, and it was no surprise to anyone that they decided to fire Kliff Kingsbury shortly after the conclusion of the season (well, aside from maybe Kingsbury himself). As a result, the Cardinals have been busy looking for a new head coach this offseason, and […] The post Cardinals locking in on two finalists for their head coach search appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Flores joins list of finalists for Cardinals HC job
It was reported that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will interview for a second time for the Arizona Cardinals head coach position, but it seems former Miami Dolphins head coach and current Steelers defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores will get a second interview as well, […] The post Brian Flores joins list of finalists for Cardinals HC job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure
Kellen Moore’s run as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys came to an end earlier this week, as the two sides parted ways via a mutual decision. Moore served as Dallas’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, including the 2022 campaign, where the team ranked at fourth in points per game with a 27.5 average. Many […] The post Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0