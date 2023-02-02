ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former pro wrestler, brother of WWE legend, dies

By Michael Reiner
 3 days ago

(WKBN) – According to multiple reports, the brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage has passed away.

Former WWE wrestler Hacksaw Jim Duggan confirmed on social media that former WWE wrestler and manager Lanny Poffo, 68, has died:

“With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny.”

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl champion running back dies

Poffo first appeared in WWE in 1985 as “Leaping” Lanny Poffo where he would read poems to the crowd. He then became “The Genius,” as he was dressed in a graduation cap and gown and feuded with names the likes of Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Koko B. Ware. He also served as an on-screen manager for “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig for a brief period of time.

Poffo is the real-life brother of Randall Poffo, who performed as the Macho Man, and passed away in May 2011.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

