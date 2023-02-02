Read full article on original website
accesspress.org
Minnesotans with disabilities are literally getting nowhere
I had a car accident around 5:30 p.m. January 6 close to my home in the North Loop in downtown Minneapolis. It was just a block away from the downtown post office, which is around 8 to 10 blocks from my condominium. I had hit a patch of ice and slid into a parked car. I certainly wasn’t going fast, but it was enough momentum to break the tie rod in my front end, which left me unable to steer my car. I was not hurt, thank goodness. But my car certainly was disabled, and not operational.
3 injured in overnight shooting in Minneapolis' Warehouse District
MINNEAPOLIS -- Three young men are in the hospital after a shooting overnight in the Warehouse District in Minneapolis.According to preliminary information from Minneapolis police, a verbal altercation occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday in a downtown bar and escalated to a shooting near First Avenue and 5th Street. Officers in the area heard the gunshots and found two men in their 20s with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Another man in his 20s arrived at Hennepin Healthcare in a passenger vehicle, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
740thefan.com
Students rally at U-of-M Minneapolis campus against proposed Fairview/Sanford merger
MINNEAPOLIS – Medical students rallied Friday afternoon on the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus in Minneapolis against the proposed merger of the Fairview health system with South Dakota-based Sanford Health. Second-year U-of-M medical student Allison Leopold said history shows that mergers increase out-of-pocket costs for patients. “When...
tourcounsel.com
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
Twin Cities drivers have become distracted and dangerous: We need speed cameras
There is an effective technological solution to crashes creating carnage on our city streets. Yes, I’m talking about speed cameras. Especially during the ongoing COVID crisis, traffic crashes have spiraled out of control, undoing years of progress on reducing injuries on the roads. Minnesota needs legislation to allow cities to bring safety to our streets. It’s time to embrace a commonsense technological fix.
tourcounsel.com
Shingle Creek Crossing | Shopping mall in Minnesota
Shingle Creek Crossing, formerly Brookdale Center, is a regional shopping mall in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. It became the third enclosed shopping mall in the Twin Cities, after Southdale Center and Apache Plaza. The mall opened in phases beginning with Phase One in March 1962 which included anchor stores Sears and JCPenney. Phase Two opened in 1966, adding Dayton's as the third anchor. Donaldson's became the fourth anchor in September 1967. Brookdale Center was part of "The Dales", what was referred to as the four "Dale" centers circling the Twin Cities, originally developed by Dayton-Hudson Corporation.
fox9.com
Minneapolis stolen cars top 700 in January 2023
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 700 cars were stolen in the City of Minneapolis in January, the city said on Friday. The city calls the statistics "alarming," noting many of the vehicles that were stolen were taken using a key or fob that was left in the car or were snatched when the car was left running and unoccupied.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Overcrowding injures at least 10 at Minneapolis Islamic center
MINNEAPOLIS – A beyond-capacity event in Minneapolis Thursday night led to several people fainting and getting injured, including children.The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were sent to the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South, at about 7 p.m., but "fire and ambulance crews could not access due to deadlock of traffic and parked cars blocking access."Authorities say that at least 10 people -- mostly women and children -- were given medical treatment, predominately for fainting.Firefighters and paramedics had to proceed on foot to reach the victims, who were both inside and outside the building. Several people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, while others drove themselves to be evaluated.Police say there wasn't any criminal activity, and no one was arrested.
fox9.com
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 men
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt after becoming trapped in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m.
fox9.com
New Uptown music venue hopes to buck recent trends
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As the Uptown area of Minneapolis has seen a number of closures over recent years, the manager of a new concert venue is hoping to breathe new life into the neighborhood. The Green Room took over the former site of the Pourhouse Uptown at Lagoon and...
dotesports.com
LA Thieves ride their OpTic high into Minnesota RØKKR domination as CDL Major 2 decider looms
The Los Angeles Thieves stayed hot today with a dominant 3-0 victory over the Minnesota RØKKR, punching their ticket to the grand finals of the Call of Duty League Boston Major. In the series’ first map, Hotel Hardpoint, Los Angeles continued to ride the momentum from their previous victory...
fox9.com
Minneapolis Public Schools was nearly conned out of $500K
At the height of the pandemic, one of Minnesota’s largest school districts fell victim to cyber fraud and nearly lost half a million dollars in the process. The previously unreported crime targeted Minneapolis Public Schools in April 2020, when schools and administration offices were vacant due to COVID-19.
Metro Transit will let average drivers take a bus for a spin this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's record-low unemployment rate has been great for job seekers, but it's been tough for anyone in need of a bus. "We've been increasing our wages, hiring bonuses, referral bonuses, making better schedules than we used to have, but there's still a barrier," said Brian Funk, chief operating officer for Metro Transit. "One of the things I've heard from many potential drivers is, 'I'm interested, but I don't know what it's like to drive a big bus around.'"
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit around Minneapolis
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit around Minneapolis to support local Black businesses. 2. Lutunji’s Palate. 3. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen. 4. Sammy’s Avenue Eatery. 5. Soul Bowl. 6. Soul to Soul Smokehouse.
Inside the history of the Minnesota Red Bulls
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota National Guard is the most deployed guard in the country.The 34th Infantry division, a unit of the Minnesota National Guard started back in 1917 after border raids by Pancho Villa. Members from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas were activated to guard the border with Mexico. Then, they trained in New Mexico.That is where they adopted their symbol: the skull of a bull inside a Mexican water jar.In World War II, the Germans came to know this symbol stood for ferocious fighting - that's when they got the name the "Red Bulls" and were immortalized in films...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
mnbucketlist.com
Mall of America
Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
