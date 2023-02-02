Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Everyone seemed to love the Grammys ... except Ben Affleck
Sunday night's 2023 Grammy Awards was a history-making show filled with dynamic performances from iconic musical artists. And through it all, Ben Affleck looked miserable. CBS' cameras repeatedly caught Affleck, the actor-filmmaker known for his grimace and his penchant for looking morose while smoking cigarettes, glumly sitting next to wife Jennifer Lopez during the show. Many Grammy watchers noted how Affleck seemingly wanted to be anywhere but Crypto.com Arena.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Clare Crawley is no longer a 'Bachelorette' after marrying Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley, who made history on "The Bachelorette," is single no more after tying the knot with Ryan Dawkins. Crawley, 41, announced that she was engaged to Dawkins in October 2022. The "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" alumna posted several romantic snapshots of her weddings to Instagram on Friday. "Mr. And Mrs....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Beyoncé officially has the most Grammys of any artist
Beyoncé was already a queen, but now she's the queen of the Grammys. Bey just became the most awarded artist in Grammys history, with a record 32 wins. The award that put her over the edge was best dance/electronic album, which she won for her celebrated record "Renaissance." Her...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Aaron Carter seemed left out of televised Grammy in memoriam segment
A photo of Aaron Carter seemed to be missing from the in memoriam segment at Sunday's Grammy Awards and some viewers were not happy about it. Carter, who died in November at the age of 34, rose to fame as a teen with his 2000 album, "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)."
Comments / 0