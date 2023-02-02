ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash

MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday.The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.There were five men in the vehicle, all 19-year-old students at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the sheriff's office said. Three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The statement didn't indicate the hospital where they...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
cbs19news

Memorial service held for Mark Mincer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
tourcounsel.com

Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia

Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Update: Missing Harrisonburg Teen found safe

UPDATE 7:48 AM 2/4/23 — Per Virginia State Police, the subject of a missing endangered child alert has been found safe. VSP has cancelled the alert. NOTE: WFXR has removed the teen’s photo from this article, as the alert has been cancelled. ——————————————————————- HARRISONBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg elementary school lockout over

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man facing murder charge for Grove Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred last weekend on Grove Street. According to police, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keys of Charlottesville has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

