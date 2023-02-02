MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday.The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.There were five men in the vehicle, all 19-year-old students at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the sheriff's office said. Three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The statement didn't indicate the hospital where they...

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO