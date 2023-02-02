Read full article on original website
Virginia coach Tony Bennett details adjustments made by Virginia Tech following 74-68 defeat
No. 6 Virginia fell to Virginia Tech on Saturday, losing 74-68. The loss kept the Cavaliers from sweeping the Hokies after downing their in-state rival by 10 in late January. After the loss UVA coach Tony Bennett detailed the adjustments Virginia Tech made after losing the first meeting. "I’m sure...
Virginia Basketball Notebook: ‘Hoos struggle on O, on D, plus, what about Shedrick?
Tech jams the lane, and Virginia’s shooters don’t take advantage. Virginia shot 50.9 percent in its 78-68 win over Virginia Tech two weeks ago in JPJ. The rematch saw Tech coach Mike Young mix things up defensively, almost throwing a version of Tony Bennett’s Packline back at him.
What did we just see? Five observations from Virginia’s 74-68 loss at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech shot 50.9 percent, got 18 makes at the rim, and was 4-of-7 from three in the second half, in its 74-68 win over fourth-ranked Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies scored their 74 points on 63 possessions, 1.175 points per possession, in the win. Four of Virginia’s last five...
Williamsburg man among JMU students killed in West Virginia crash
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday.The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.There were five men in the vehicle, all 19-year-old students at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the sheriff's office said. Three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The statement didn't indicate the hospital where they...
Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Memorial service held for Mark Mincer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
Three JMU Students Perish in Fatal Car Crash in Hardy County, West Virginia
HARDY COUNTY, WV – A single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in West Virginia has claimed the lives of three James Madison University students. Hardy County authorities say the crash happened at around 10:30 pm on Route 259 not far from the Rockingham County line. The vehicle was traveling south...
Honoring Black History: The nation’s only Black military academy once in Powhatan
Tucked away 40 miles west of downtown Richmond sits a former plantation called "Belmead." The plantation became a site for two Black Catholic boarding schools -- both of which have been closed for more than 50 years now.
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
Update: Missing Harrisonburg Teen found safe
UPDATE 7:48 AM 2/4/23 — Per Virginia State Police, the subject of a missing endangered child alert has been found safe. VSP has cancelled the alert. NOTE: WFXR has removed the teen’s photo from this article, as the alert has been cancelled. ——————————————————————- HARRISONBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia...
Lynchburg elementary school lockout over
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
Charlottesville Police arrest January homicide suspect
The Charlottesville Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that took place a few blocks away from the University of Virginia's campus in late January.
Charlottesville man facing murder charge for Grove Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred last weekend on Grove Street. According to police, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keys of Charlottesville has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
