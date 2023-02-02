Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's parade returns to Auburn
Auburn, N.Y. — It's the equivalent of scoring a 97-yard touchdown on a football field and is the self-proclaimed shortest St. Patrick's parade in our state. The 3rd annual New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to return on Sunday, March 12th in Auburn. The first...
Marlene June Schneider – January 31, 2023 Featured
Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University in St. Louis...
Madison County offers warmth to cold homeless
ONEIDA, N.Y. — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, Oneida Police and Madison County staff want to remind the community of the ‘Code Blue’ program and warming sites. If you are homeless and stuck out in the cold, individuals and families can go to any Madison County...
Producer from Tompkins County wins two Grammy Awards
Los Angeles, CA — A Man from Freeville won two awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards show. Music Producer & Engineer Lonnie Park, who was born in Ithaca, won "Best Immersive album" for his work on"Divine Tides" with Stewart Copland and Ricky Kej. Copland is a drummer and founding member of The Police.
Two Micron Town Halls to be held this coming week
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County officials, local leaders, school district administrators and Micron executives will be on hand for two separate Micron Town Halls this week in Onondaga County. As leaders look for community feedback and answer concerns, ahead of the Micron facility coming to Clay next year. The...
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
‘He was kindness personified’
VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Frank Sofia was much more than a good teacher. For more than a half century at Liverpool High School, he was an icon. He was an inspiration. “Frank was all about school spirit,” said his former LHS colleague Joe Riposo who taught music there for three decades. “The classroom was only one aspect, and he taught social studies.”
The legend of CNY’s cannonball tree: How a Civil War relic wound up buried deep in a farmer’s elm tree
In 1935, a pair of men cut down a towering elm tree on their farm in Jordan, N.Y. Lodges deep in the trunk, buried in layer upon layer of new wood, they found a six-pound cannonball -- a relic of a dreary night that would forever enshrine the tree in local lore.
Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert
One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured
With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
Hamilton Village Business Updates
Hamilton Eatery Reintroduces Select Hot Menu Items. After hiring a new temporary line cook, the Hamilton Eatery is excited to put their popular grilled sandwiches back on the menu. According to a Facebook post (@HamiltonEatery) from Jan. 16, these changes include the return of the Rueben, Philly, Italian Combo, Egg Sandwich, and Mac Daddy. However, co-owner Clay Skinner explained that the Eatery staff is still looking to expand.
Restaurants to bring new life to Armory Square
New restaurants will join a cocktail bar that recently opened at Syracuse’s Armory Square as the area looks to continue its recovery from the economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cheryl Chaif, owner of Hops Spot and Tallman Cocktail Co., which opened in December, will be adding a third...
Outreach workers across NY help get unhoused people out of the cold
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outreach workers in cities and counties across New York state are doing everything they can to help unhoused people get out of the cold. At barely over the zero-degree mark, homeless advocate Andy Carey is reaching out to people who remain outside in the cold. He’s...
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
Kucko’s Camera: New Hope Mill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko celebrates Throwback Thursday, revisiting New Hope Mill in Cayuga County.
Workforce unrest and celebration of community giant charged Ithaca’s Common Council chambers with emotion
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the course of its first two hours, Wednesday’s Common Council meeting would develop into an emotional cocktail. Eyes grew wet with tears and council chambers thrummed with applause when Alan Fe Nunn was granted Ithaca’s J. Diann Sams African American History Month Recognition Award for his life of leadership and invaluable contributions to the Ithaca community. Adding to the meeting’s potency, the city’s labor leaders converged to send a clear message that they’re going to keep pushing for the treatment and contracts they think the city’s unionized workers deserve. Their urging Common Council to move faster to address their concerns would become the driving force behind the meeting’s conversation.
