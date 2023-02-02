Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon
Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon

Community members were protesting SCAD saying that the college has not done enough to support the Black community.
WSAV-TV
Mark Tinsley explains motion to compel in Mallory Beach case
Mark Tinsley explains motion to compel in Mallory Beach case

Tinsley and defense attorney Phillip Barber had a combative back-and-forth over the motion to compel that Tinsley filed in the boat crash case.
WSAV-TV
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest

Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection.
WSAV-TV
Buddy Check 3: Jill Chatterson
Buddy Check 3: Jill Chatterson

Jill Chatterson, a pediatric traveling nurse, is celebrating victory after a life loss and a life extended.
WSAV-TV
Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces bid for re-election
Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces bid for re-election

Purtee announced on Saturday that he would be running for re-election.
Community members rally against SCAD’s impacts on the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Members of the community believe SCAD is negatively impacting growth across Savannah. Early Sunday afternoon, community members came together to bring attention to what they say are ongoing issues SCAD has failed to recognize. Resident Lindsey Grovenstein says the reason behind this comes from their treatment of African American communities. “The […]
WSAV-TV
Where’s Bunny Ware?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Highlighting Savannah’s social scene is what she does best! Let’s check out “Where Bunny Ware” has been this week and what fun events have come through the Savannah area recently. This past week, Bunny visited our friends over at Tharros Place...
Super Museum Sunday returns to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Super Museum Sunday is back in a big way and local museum workers are gearing up with extra staff. “You really can’t prepare for that amount of numbers, but we do, and just get extra staff and prepare for that mass amount of people,” says Dan McCall, the special events manager […]
wfxg.com
Son of Pastor and Activist Rev. Dr. Bennie R. Mitchell, Jr. creates documentary honoring his legacy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Pastor, activist, and father are the adjectives that describe Reverend Dr. Bennie R. Mitchell Jr. He was an outspoken community and political activist in Savannah for 37 years. Born in Edgefield, S.C., Mitchell attended school at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. After moving to Savannah, Georgia,...
wtoc.com
Man injured in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr., Savannah Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say his injuries were non-life threatening and they have identified a possible suspect. Police have not released further information.
Emma Waters crowned Miss GA/SC Fair Queen
Emma Waters, the 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Queen, was crowned the 2023 Miss Georgia and South Carolina Fairs Queen on Saturday, January 28, 2023. In addition, Emma also voted by her peers as Miss Congeniality. The 2023 Miss Georgia/South Carolina Fairs Pageant was held during the 2023 Georgia Association of...
wtoc.com
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
wtoc.com
Coast Guard rescues woman off of St. Catherine’s Island
LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was rescued off of the coast of Liberty County Saturday. Air Station Savannah posted in a tweet that a 56-year-old woman had to be rescued from a vessel that ran aground near St. Catherine’s Island. No other details have been released. WTOC...
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Unique Adventures and One-of-a-Kind Experiences in Statesboro, Georgia
Located just 45 minutes northwest of historic Savannah, is Statesboro, Georgia, home to Georgia Southern University, top-notch dining, rich history and authentic Southern hospitality. With plenty of interesting adventures and one-of-a-kind experiences to go around, this friendly small-town packs a big punch. Visitors to the area quickly sense a welcoming...
Charleston City Paper
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
WJCL
Fired police officer loses fight to get job back
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
WSAV-TV
Savannah State women's basketball beats Clark Atlanta & baseball wins season opener
Savannah State women's basketball beats Clark Atlanta & baseball wins season opener
Unstable foundation closes streets near Federal Courthouse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several streets and some businesses have been closed near the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Officials said engineers found an unstable foundation in the area. A General Services Administration spokesperson provided the following statement: Since 2021, GSA has been working with a general contractor […]
Bulloch School District may have broken state, federal law by asking for journalist video
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is trying to keep his job after a video shows him shoving a student as classes changed. The incident, which happened in early December, was the focus of a hearing in Statesboro on Tuesday. Testifying in front of the school board, […]
wtoc.com
Thomas Square restaurant owner meets with city, county leaders after being burglarized twice
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two burglaries happened just days apart and a restaurant owner in Thomas Square thinks that makes them a target. It’s on video — a person coming through an entry point in the ceiling using tools to pry open outdoor coolers full of food. They passed the food under the door before taking off.
