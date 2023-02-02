ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Suit alleges bias in Massachusetts' vocational technical school admissions

BOSTON — State education officials use criteria that allows exclusionary admissions practices at vocational technical schools, leaving behind students of color, English language learners and students with disabilities, according to a new lawsuit filed by a coalition of educational advocacy groups. The coalition claims the state Department of Elementary...
POLITICO

Healey strikes a blow to teachers

LO AND NOT BEHOLDEN — One of the benefits of running virtually unopposed for governor: the list of people you owe is pretty short. Endorsements hardly mattered for Maura Healey in her campaign for the corner office. The Democrats’ heir apparent coasted through the last few months of her primary with no competition and encountered only weak opposition ahead of November. Those who did endorse Healey mostly played it safe by lining up behind her after she cleared the primary field, at which point their support barely registered.
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
nbcboston.com

Nearly a Third of Laid-Off Wayfair Workers Live in Mass.

About one in three workers who were laid off in Wayfair Inc.'s latest round of job cuts last month lives in Massachusetts, the company told the Business Journal. The Boston online furniture retailer is among the many tech companies that are reducing their oversized staff in an effort to get to profitability. Last month, Wayfair announced a plan to "eliminate management layers" that resulted in the elimination of 1,750 global jobs, or approximately 10% of Wayfair's workforce.
WUPE

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
NECN

Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
National football post

More online sportsbooks approved in Massachusetts

Six more online sportsbooks received licensing approval in Massachusetts last week. With about two months remaining until online sports betting launches in the state, five of the six licenses applicants received unanimous approval from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Those five included Bally Bet, Betway, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointBets. The only...
beckersasc.com

Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud

Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
Daily Voice

School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts

As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
