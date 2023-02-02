ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

newsnationnow.com

NYC woman killed by fentanyl 'had everything to live for'

(NewsNation) — When people talk about the drug epidemic in America, they might refer to it as a crisis of addiction, a crisis of opioids or a crisis at the border. To Sassan Ghahramani, it's a crisis of murder. "They don't talk about what happens between when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy 'Banned' Books For Kids

The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
FLORIDA STATE
Bridget Mulroy

Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC

Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to 'thank' the person, or people providing a service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
