Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl champion running back dies

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A running back who won two Super Bowl titles with the Pittsburgh Steelers has died.

The team announced Wednesday that Sidney Thornton has died. He was 68-years-old.

Thornton was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 1977 NFL Draft. He was a member of two Super Bowl champion teams in 1979 and 1980.

Thornton played his entire six year career with the Steelers. He finished with 1,512 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 515 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns.

Thornton was named to Northwestern State’s N-Club Hall of Fame in 1986, meaning that he was one of the top athletes of their football program.

