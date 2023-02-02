ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Green, AL

Alabama mother’s cause of death revealed after Middle TN murder-suicide

By Kait Newsum
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Shsjn_0kaYvqQA00

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — An autopsy report revealed new details behind the death of an Alabama mother, whose body was discovered one day before her husband and kids died in an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.

Jennifer Lepore , 43, of Hazel Green, Alabama, was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, according to the report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Madison County deputies went to the family’s Hazel Green home on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 for a welfare check, which led to the discovery of Jennifer’s body. However, her husband and children were not there.

PREVIOUS: AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say

Investigators learned that Jennifer’s husband, 46-year-old Jamie Lepore, and their two sons, 11-year-old Sean and 9-year-old Jesse, hadn’t been seen recently.

Authorities were able to determine a “possible location” for Jamie in Murfreesboro, Tennessee — which was a family friend’s home — and contacted police there for help finding him and the two children.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers went to a home in the 2400 block of Cason Lane on Jan. 19. While those officers were talking with a tenant outside, they heard several gunshots come from inside the home.

RELATED: Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide

When police got inside, they found all three family members dead after Jamie allegedly shot his children and then himself.

Jennifer was a special education aide at Hazel Green Elementary School, according to the Madison County School System (MCCS). Jesse and Sean also attended schools in the Hazel Green area.

“The Madison County School System is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of an employee and her two children. MCSS is a tight-knit family, and this event hits us hard. We offer our prayers and condolences to the surviving family members, students, and staff members who this family has touched,” MCSS Superintendent Ken Kubik said in a statement following the family members’ deaths.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work with Murfreesboro Police to piece together all of the details, as well as a timeline of events to find out what led to the incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

1 killed by police in south Huntsville

Huntsville police shot and killed someone while investigating a report of domestic violence on the south side of the city overnight. “While officers were attempting to make contact with an armed individual involved, the individual was shot and killed,” said Rosalind White, HPD Public Information Officer in a press release. “No officers were injured during the incident.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One seriously injured in Huntsville crash Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday. Webster said that the crash occurred on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette …. Metro police are...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy