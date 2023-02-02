Local athlete signs National Letter of Intent

(WVNS) — Wednesday, February 1, 2023, marked National Signing Day across the country, but snow got in the way of some celebrations! Luckily, the weather did not have an impact on Thursday, February 2.

Talon Shockey from Midland Trail High School signed with Glenville State to play football. He will be a kicker for the Pioneers. Shockey said he is very excited for his next chapter at Glenville State.

“I love the facilities there and the coaching staff and the campus is gorgeous. I just felt like it was the perfect fit for me,” Shockey said.

Credit: Curtis Miller

Credit: Curtis Miller

Credit: Curtis Miller

Shockey will be enrolling at Glenville State in the fall and plans to major in nursing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.