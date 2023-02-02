ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
S. F. Mori

So Many Utah Kids Are Suffering From Hunger Each Day

Most people in Utah seem to live comfortable lives where they have a place to live and food to eat. It is well known that there are a large number of homeless people in the state who are trying to exist without a home or food. They are having to beg for food to sustain themselves. It is not an easy life to be homeless. Food is essential to life.
UTAH STATE
publicnewsservice.org

UT Ban on Gender-Affirming Health Care Draws Pushback

A group of physicians is voicing opposition to Utah's enactment of Senate Bill 16, banning gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. The American Academy of Pediatrics' Utah chapter said politics do not belong in the exam room or in the decision-making process between providers, patients and families. The group is concerned the new law could endanger the physical and mental health of some young Utahns.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Wow! Utah’s Next License Plates??

Utah's license plates are... OKAY. The Arches plate is AMAZING, but the others? Ehh... I decided to design the NEXT license plates for MY HOME STATE: Utah!. There's not a chance this thing will fly, but I want it! I'd have it tomorrow! Fairly simple, but gives the St. George Pride Vibe with the sunset behind it. Showing clear skies that we get nearly everyday in St. George.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Bill would provide funding for suicide barriers in Utah jails

SALT LAKE CITY — The trauma of a death by suicide in a correctional facility — seeing it or hearing it — affects inmates and staff alike, says Salt Lake County Undersheriff Jake Petersen. "It's devastating, first and foremost, for that individual's families if they live, which...
UTAH STATE
sunnewsdaily.com

How recently signed SB16 is affecting LGBTQ+ college students

Governor Spencer Cox signed State Bill 16 Jan. 28, which bans transgender surgeries and hormone blockers for minors in Utah. Hormone blockers, also known as puberty blockers, delay the physical changes that don’t align with one’s gender identity. Utah senate voted 20-8 on the bill. Sarah Ostler, LGBTQ+...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Sunday Edition: Utah Abortion Bill, School Vouchers

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright is joined by KSL reporter Ladd Egan to look ahead at abortion access legislation being unveiled on Utah’s Capitol Hill. They specifically discuss a bill introduced by Rep. Kera Birkeland that would address access to services for rape victims. Ladd spoke with Rep. Birkeland and her sister, who are at odds over the bill. The sister, Samantha Hansen, has publicly shared her assault story and says the bill limits choices for victims. Ladd shares their sides with Doug. Plus, Doug talks with an expert on the effect of unintended pregnancy on women’s lives. Dr. Diana Greene Foster is an author who has studied the consequences of abortion bans. She explains the impact of Utah’s legislation. Also on the show, Representative Candice Pierucci talks to Doug about her school choice bill that was signed into law. A second bill has been introduced to supplement that bill dealing with how scholarship programs will be audited. Rep. Pierucci also gives Doug a heads-up about dozens of other accounts she is working on this session.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How a Utah nonprofit is using tattoos to help cancer warriors

SALT LAKE CITY – When Carly Pace was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019, she never thought that something good could come from having cancer. At just 28, she was suddenly faced with decisions like how to pay for mounting medical bills and whether to do in vitro fertilization to prepare for the permanent impact chemo could have on her reproductive health.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Meet Utah's first tiny tap truck

KUTV — "Beth" is a vintage vintage Piaggio Ape that was imported from Italy. Her owners, Dyllan and Tyson, are using Beth has a way to serve drinks at parties, weddings, networking events and more!. For more information visit therollingtaps.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our...
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Utah company is developing a flying motorcycle

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — You won’t be flying very high with this futuristic invention, but rather the idea is to get you over rooftops and create more of a straight line to work. There are a lot of steps and obstacles to get there, but the people...
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Mother of three recalls horrors of homelessness

LOGAN, Utah — Krystina James’ path to homelessness started long before the eviction. A Cache Valley native, she was quick to settle in the area after graduating high school and completing basic training for the Army National Guard. She found someone, fell in love and got married. She said it was during her pregnancy when...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Relief from inversion and poor air quality may be in Utah’s near future

SALT LAKE CITY — Currently, the Beehive State is in the middle of some thick inversion and poor air quality. Relief may be on the way, though, according to David Church with the National Weather Service. According to Church, Utah’s air quality has steadily gotten worse throughout the week....
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy