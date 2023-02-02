This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright is joined by KSL reporter Ladd Egan to look ahead at abortion access legislation being unveiled on Utah’s Capitol Hill. They specifically discuss a bill introduced by Rep. Kera Birkeland that would address access to services for rape victims. Ladd spoke with Rep. Birkeland and her sister, who are at odds over the bill. The sister, Samantha Hansen, has publicly shared her assault story and says the bill limits choices for victims. Ladd shares their sides with Doug. Plus, Doug talks with an expert on the effect of unintended pregnancy on women’s lives. Dr. Diana Greene Foster is an author who has studied the consequences of abortion bans. She explains the impact of Utah’s legislation. Also on the show, Representative Candice Pierucci talks to Doug about her school choice bill that was signed into law. A second bill has been introduced to supplement that bill dealing with how scholarship programs will be audited. Rep. Pierucci also gives Doug a heads-up about dozens of other accounts she is working on this session.

UTAH STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO