So Many Utah Kids Are Suffering From Hunger Each Day
Most people in Utah seem to live comfortable lives where they have a place to live and food to eat. It is well known that there are a large number of homeless people in the state who are trying to exist without a home or food. They are having to beg for food to sustain themselves. It is not an easy life to be homeless. Food is essential to life.
Research compares breathing Utah air for a day to smoking up to five cigarettes
Utah had the worst air quality in the country on Saturday.
UT Ban on Gender-Affirming Health Care Draws Pushback
A group of physicians is voicing opposition to Utah's enactment of Senate Bill 16, banning gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. The American Academy of Pediatrics' Utah chapter said politics do not belong in the exam room or in the decision-making process between providers, patients and families. The group is concerned the new law could endanger the physical and mental health of some young Utahns.
Wow! Utah’s Next License Plates??
Utah's license plates are... OKAY. The Arches plate is AMAZING, but the others? Ehh... I decided to design the NEXT license plates for MY HOME STATE: Utah!. There's not a chance this thing will fly, but I want it! I'd have it tomorrow! Fairly simple, but gives the St. George Pride Vibe with the sunset behind it. Showing clear skies that we get nearly everyday in St. George.
Bill would provide funding for suicide barriers in Utah jails
SALT LAKE CITY — The trauma of a death by suicide in a correctional facility — seeing it or hearing it — affects inmates and staff alike, says Salt Lake County Undersheriff Jake Petersen. "It's devastating, first and foremost, for that individual's families if they live, which...
How recently signed SB16 is affecting LGBTQ+ college students
Governor Spencer Cox signed State Bill 16 Jan. 28, which bans transgender surgeries and hormone blockers for minors in Utah. Hormone blockers, also known as puberty blockers, delay the physical changes that don’t align with one’s gender identity. Utah senate voted 20-8 on the bill. Sarah Ostler, LGBTQ+...
Sunday Edition: Utah Abortion Bill, School Vouchers
This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright is joined by KSL reporter Ladd Egan to look ahead at abortion access legislation being unveiled on Utah’s Capitol Hill. They specifically discuss a bill introduced by Rep. Kera Birkeland that would address access to services for rape victims. Ladd spoke with Rep. Birkeland and her sister, who are at odds over the bill. The sister, Samantha Hansen, has publicly shared her assault story and says the bill limits choices for victims. Ladd shares their sides with Doug. Plus, Doug talks with an expert on the effect of unintended pregnancy on women’s lives. Dr. Diana Greene Foster is an author who has studied the consequences of abortion bans. She explains the impact of Utah’s legislation. Also on the show, Representative Candice Pierucci talks to Doug about her school choice bill that was signed into law. A second bill has been introduced to supplement that bill dealing with how scholarship programs will be audited. Rep. Pierucci also gives Doug a heads-up about dozens of other accounts she is working on this session.
How a Utah nonprofit is using tattoos to help cancer warriors
SALT LAKE CITY – When Carly Pace was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019, she never thought that something good could come from having cancer. At just 28, she was suddenly faced with decisions like how to pay for mounting medical bills and whether to do in vitro fertilization to prepare for the permanent impact chemo could have on her reproductive health.
Dog adoption fees waived at Utah shelter after surge of owners surrendering dogs
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — From Friday through Sunday, dog adoption fees have been waived at the Humane Society of Utah after the shelter reported experiencing a surge in owners surrendering their dogs. Mountain America covered the adoption fees after nearly 60 dogs arrived at the Humane Society within the...
Local nonprofit hopes to bring teen centers to all Utah high schools
Halfway through her sophomore year, Cesilia Gonzalez’s mother left her and her two younger brothers.
How a 5-year-old Interior order is changing Utah, Western big game wildlife policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Zinke, then secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, traveled to Salt Lake City in 2018, where he signed a secretarial order aimed at improving the conservation and coordination of big game migration and winter range corridors in Utah and 11 other states in the West.
State wants Utah Lake islands lawsuit thrown out
The Utah Attorney General's Office is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit challenging the state's rejection of a controversial project to dredge Utah Lake and build islands with it.
Experts releasing trapped beavers to improve the food chain and save Utah homes from wildfires
Cache County got its name because trappers used to use the area as a safe place to hide their pelts and hides.
MACU to pay dog adoption fees at Humane Society of Utah
For this weekend only, Mountain America Credit Union can make your dog adoption dreams come true, and they will pay your dog adoption fees at the Humane Society of Utah.
Meet Utah's first tiny tap truck
KUTV — "Beth" is a vintage vintage Piaggio Ape that was imported from Italy. Her owners, Dyllan and Tyson, are using Beth has a way to serve drinks at parties, weddings, networking events and more!. For more information visit therollingtaps.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our...
See it or Skip it: 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, and Poker Face
What to see and what to skip this weekend? We're talking 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, and Poker Face. See it or Skip it: 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, …. What to see and what to skip this weekend? We're talking 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, and Poker Face.
Utah company is developing a flying motorcycle
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — You won’t be flying very high with this futuristic invention, but rather the idea is to get you over rooftops and create more of a straight line to work. There are a lot of steps and obstacles to get there, but the people...
Mother of three recalls horrors of homelessness
LOGAN, Utah — Krystina James’ path to homelessness started long before the eviction. A Cache Valley native, she was quick to settle in the area after graduating high school and completing basic training for the Army National Guard. She found someone, fell in love and got married. She said it was during her pregnancy when...
Relief from inversion and poor air quality may be in Utah’s near future
SALT LAKE CITY — Currently, the Beehive State is in the middle of some thick inversion and poor air quality. Relief may be on the way, though, according to David Church with the National Weather Service. According to Church, Utah’s air quality has steadily gotten worse throughout the week....
'It would mean that they finally believe us': New bill targets domestic abuse survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is bringing forward a bill this legislative session that if passed would give courts more discretion when sentencing crimes where domestic abuse was determined to be a significant factor. Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-District 65, is still putting the finishing touches on the...
