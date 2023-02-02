ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Austen's world comes alive with Bremerton WestSound Symphony

By Alan Futterman
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsMXN_0kaYvbQV00

Ever wonder why finding a husband was so critical to Jane Austen’s characters? Or why husband hunting almost reached the level of national hysteria? To find out, step into Jane Austen’s world with Tames Alan and the Bremerton WestSound Symphony in a unique Regency era collaboration of music, fashion, and food at Olympic College.

For this very special concert, we re-create the atmosphere of the Regency era with chamber music that would have been performed in a typical salon, including instrumental works by Mozart, Vanhal, and Bach. Many music aficionados are unaware that Beethoven composed and published a number of delightful Irish and Scottish songs, which feature alongside songs by Scarlatti and Harriet Wainwright, performed by soprano Jenny Ribeiro. These chamber music performances are interspersed between engaging historical commentaries about the Regency era by Tames Alan of Classic Collaborations.

Tames Alan, known for her popular Living History Lectures, gives a captivating description of what it was like to be alive during the time Jane Austen wrote her books. In the first half of this program, Tames appears in an authentic Regency dress that any of Jane Austen’s characters would have worn during the day. Using quotes from Austen’s works, Tames shows how they reflect the reality of the times, especially concerning finances, estates, and all the social ramifications of marriage. She explains why this era is called the Regency and how ideas about love and marriage underwent significant changes during this time period.

In the second half of this program, Tames changes into an evening dress that would be appropriate for a ball or assembly dance. She describes the clothing, hair styles, makeup, ballroom etiquette, the importance of proper introductions, food and drink, and the dances that made up a major part of the hunt for a husband.

Classic Collaborations is a new endeavor for Tames Alan and a natural extension of her Living History Lectures, which she has toured throughout the United States and Canada since 1987. Tames is excited to be using her decades of experience in collaboration with chamber orchestras to create costumed musical adventures that bridge music and culture from a specific era. These programs offer a deeper understanding of the music by engaging audiences in what it was like to live during the time the music was played. Tames’ lively presentation style and in-depth research will give audiences an immersive experience through music, fashion, and culture.

Audience members are encouraged to wear costumes at this unique program, which will also include period food and drink by Olympic College’s culinary department and a meet-and-greet with Ms. Alan at the reception afterward.

Jane Austen and the Regency Era

Who: Tames Alan of Living History Lectures and Classic Collaborations, with members of the Bremerton WestSound Symphony and soprano Jenny Ribeiro.

Where: William D. Harvey Theatre at Olympic College

When: Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 5, 3 p.m.

Tickets: $30-35 adults, $20 college students with valid ID, $10 ages 18 and under. Box office at the venue opens one hour in advance of concert start time or purchase tickets online.

Information: 360-373-1722, www.bremertonwestsoundsymphony.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

The fallout from Binda’s “Love Conquers All” Tour fiasco continues

LYNNWOOD, Wash., February 5, 2023—Fallout from what should have been an altruistic speaking tour, has been marred in scandal for Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda, with the latest coming from the Lake Washington School District confirming that the councilman failed to follow protocols violating scores of students’ privacy rights and safety.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Have you ever wondered how the City of Puyallup operates?

City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Registration opens March 1st for spring classes in April. Learn more here.
PUYALLUP, WA
urbnlivn.com

West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair

Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene nearby: Trumpeter swans

Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Snohomish Valley Friday and spotted a large group of trumpeter swans resting before restating their migration journey. He notes that trumpeter swans have a wingspan of around 84-100 inches and weigh around 21-30 pounds. These yearly visitors rest up in the many farmlands of Western Washington during migration and eventually nest up in Alaska. The trumpeter has an all-black bill that reaches its eye. Also, when they take off, they will at times create an “S” neck for their first wing beats to help with takeoff.
SNOHOMISH, WA
knkx.org

Decolonizing food with the new Indigenous ʔálʔal Cafe

Located in the heart of Seattle’s Pioneer Square, Chief Seattle Club’s ʔálʔal Cafe made its grand opening on Nov. 29. The cafe’s name is pronounced “all-all” and is derived from the Lushootseed word for home. Its menu is centered around “reclaiming and...
SEATTLE, WA
gotodestinations.com

Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023

Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia Christmas Bird Count Report

In January participants on the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC) anticipate receiving the results of local counts. It gives us a snapshot of what birds are available for watching in the area and the relative abundance of different species, year to year. As I have written earlier, the Olympia...
OLYMPIA, WA
Som Dutt

Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State

Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
SEATTLE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Get the DUCK Outta Here! A Hidden Gem Restaurant in Tacoma

Put this hidden gem BBQ place in Tacoma on your 'Must Try' list. We have been hearing reports that people are willing to wait in long lines at a tiny family-owned shop hidden in Tacoma. Some are saying that it is some of the best place for BBQ in the entire state of Washington. The food at this must-try place is known for being so good that many items on the menu are constantly sold out well before the evening comes. Have you been there yet?
TACOMA, WA
OnlyInYourState

The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic

Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
OAK HARBOR, WA
tourcounsel.com

Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Olympia, Washington

Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Olympia, Washington. The anchor stores are REI, Total Wine & More, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Best Buy, and Century Theatres. The mall was known as Westfield Capital from 1998 to 2013, when it was owned by the Westfield Group. In 2013,...
OLYMPIA, WA
southsoundmag.com

Kitsap County Pizza Shop Owner Helps Set a World Record

Kitsap County’s very own Will Grant, owner of That’s a Some Pizza and Sourdough Willy’s Pizzeria, recently traveled to (and partnered with) the University of Tulsa to join a World Pizza Champions event that set a new world record for biggest pizza party. The event, whose proceeds benefitted Make-a-Wish Oklahoma, was attended by 3,357 people.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Som Dutt

What is Seattle Washington famous for?

What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype

An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine

The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
TACOMA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Rotary transforming Wollochet onramp area from field to forest

Rotary Club of Gig Harbor members aim to beautify a city gateway while creating habitat for the birds and the bees. On Saturday, Feb. 4, Rotarians and helpers plan to plant 172 trees and shrubs in the 3-acre field ringed by the westbound Wollochet Drive onramp to Highway 16. They’ll be advancing a project that began eight years ago with a mow.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy