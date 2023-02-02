ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Notre Dame will reportedly match any Alabama offer to Rees

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tpwO_0kaYvO9A00

In a story we’ve been following throughout the day, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has emerged as a top candidate for the same role at Alabama. According to Pete Sampson of The Athletic, Alabama sent a private jet to South Bend to pick up Rees and he’s on the Tuscaloosa campus today.

As we await word if Rees will get a job offer or what may come of this meeting, it would appear that Notre Dame isn’t going to lose out on Rees because of money. Veteran Notre Dame football reporter Eric Hansen offered the following on Thursday afternoon:

Stay tuned for more on today’s episode of “As the Tommy Turns”.

