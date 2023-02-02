Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonNashville, TN
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”
It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Willie Nelson Smoked A Joint On The Roof Of The White House With President Jimmy Carter’s Son
The legend that is Willie Nelson continues on. A recently released documentary dove into the the life and legacy of the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter. I mean, let’s face it, Jimmy wasn’t exactly known for being the greatest President, so this documentary took the story to a different place… music.
Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
Lainey Wilson Becomes First Female Artist In Over A Decade To Have Multiple Songs Charting In Top 10 At Country Radio
Lainey Wilson’s momentum just keeps growing. After releasing her Bell Bottom Country album last year, to a new role as Abby on Yellowstone and even a couple big award show wins in 2022, she’s well on her way to potentially have TWO #1 singles early this year. As...
Loretta Lynn Was Instructed Not to Kiss Presenter Charley Pride if She Won Best Female Singer
In her book 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' country singer Loretta Lynn revealed she was told not to kiss Charley Pride on national TV.
Loretta Lynn Once ‘Walked Right up on’ Rod Stewart on the Street: ‘I Got Acquainted Real Fast’
Music stars Loretta Lynn and Rod Stewart once had a chance encounter on a New York street, during which they "got acquainted real fast," and he did something he told her he hadn't done in 25 years.
Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Ex-Boyfriend, The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson, Was ‘a Bit Barking Mad’
Here's what Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie said about Dennis Wilson, her ex-boyfriend and The Beach Boys' drummer.
‘It was a closeness like a mother and a daughter’: Country legend’s widow describes bond with Lisa Marie Presley
To the world, she was Elvis Presley's only child, but to those close to her, Lisa Marie Presley was a kind and loving person.
15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
What Carrie Underwood Didn’t ‘Love’ About Working With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood said she "loved every second" of hosting the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, except for one part.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Johnny Cash Once Refused To Record Until Kris Kristofferson, Who Was Working As A Janitor At His Record Label, Was Allowed To Sit In On The Session
Can you imagine a talent as great as Kris Kristofferson working as a janitor at a recording studio?. The legendary artist and songwriter behind iconic songs like “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” “Me & Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” took quite the road to country music stardom.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Whitley Wrote for Other Artists
Before his tragic death in 1989, Keith Whitley charted 12 singles on the Billboard country charts – along with seven more after his death. From “When You Say Nothing At All” to “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” the Country Music Hall of Famer’s songs have gone down as some of the most iconic in the country sphere.
Popculture
Country Artist Marries Fellow Musician in Nashville
Love is in the air for two country crooners. PEOPLE reported that country artist Jennifer Hart married musician Rob Ricotta. While speaking with the publication, the pair opened up about their nuptials, which took place at the Loveless Barn in Nashville, Tennessee. Hart and Ricotta decided to tie the knot...
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000
I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Kenny Rogers’ Abandoned Former Mansion Is an $8.5 Million Eyesore
Kenny Rogers owned many luxurious houses, including a mansion in one of Atlanta's most exclusive neighborhoods. Now it sits abandoned and neglected.
Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”
Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
