ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon Coast Aquarium’s largest sea otter dies after emergency operation

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The Oregon Coast Aquarium’s 9-year-old male sea otter Nuka died on Tuesday after undergoing an emergency operation.

“The Oregon Coast Aquarium is saddened to announce the passing of Nuka, the Aquarium’s resident northern sea otter,” the aquarium said. “Nuka passed following an emergency veterinary procedure, which was carried out after staff observed atypical behavior and physical symptoms.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vm4mQ_0kaYvBfj00
    Nuka (front), Oswald, and Schuster (Photo by Mammalogist Vicky K, all photos courtesy of the Oregon Coast Aquarium.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2aES_0kaYvBfj00
    Nuka atop Otter Rock.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UeSra_0kaYvBfj00
    Nuka enjoys some crab.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33St14_0kaYvBfj00
    Nuka inspects an ice treat.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVuKB_0kaYvBfj00
    Nuka the northern sea otter.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02y6hr_0kaYvBfj00
    Nuka with enrichment keys. (Photo by Mammalogist Vicky K.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIi8L_0kaYvBfj00
    Nuka with an enrichment pumpkin.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7LMR_0kaYvBfj00
    Nuka was the aquarium’s largest otter.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6Igc_0kaYvBfj00
    Nuka with Curator of Marine Mammals Brittany Blades.
Soaring egg prices turn people to chicken farming. Here’s what you should know

The otter’s cause of death is unknown at this time. A full necropsy is planned to learn what caused Nuka’s untimely passing.

In the wild, sea otters typically live into their early to mid-teens, the aquarium said. In captivity, they can live into their late teens or early twenties.

Nuka was brought to the aquarium as a pup in February of 2014, seven months after he was found stranded on a beach in Kodiak, Alaska. His name means “younger sibling” in the Inuit language.

“Severely malnourished and only three months old, he was taken to Alaska SeaLife Center for care, and was subsequently deemed non-releasable,” the Oregon Coast Aquarium said.

Weighing between 60 and 70 pounds, Nuka was the largest of the Aquarium’s sea otters. Nuka’s caretakers described him as a slow eater who savored every piece of shrimp.

“Despite his size, he never claimed the role of dominant otter, and was known for his relaxed attitude,” the aquarium said.

Stumptown Fil vs Punxsutawney Phil: Will there be six more weeks of winter?

Oregon Coast Aquarium Curator of Marine Mammals Brittany Blades said that Nuka was also known for wrapping himself in kelp strips and sleeping on top of a rock in the center of the habitat for everyone to see.

“We will all miss him so much,” Blades said.

Nuka leaves behind his fellow aquarium otters Oswald, Schuster and Earle.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo!

Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast

A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

Salvation Army set to operate Portland’s first RV Safe Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sunderland RV Safe Park has been more than a year in the making but the project is starting to take shape. Suzanne Rollins lives near the Northeast Sunderland Avenue site and said she supports the plan. “I’m astonished at how much red tape there is...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland city workers celebrate tentative agreement, end of strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What was intended to be another rally for Portland city workers on strike turned into a celebration Sunday as the union and city came to a tentative agreement. Starting Thursday, city workers have been striking for better pay. Will Tucker, a Portland Wastewater employee, said over...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland

This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Lake Oswego investment adviser, known for KATU appearances, to lose licenses

A Lake Oswego investment adviser who attracted some of his customers with frequent appearances on a local television station will soon lose his license to operate in Oregon. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation accused David Swanson of defrauding several of his elderly clients. On Thursday, the division permanently revoked Swanson’s investment adviser and insurance licenses. The revocation goes into effect March 1.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
thebiochronicle.com

Food Safe Level 1: A Must-Have Certification for Food Handlers in Vancouver

Food Safe Level 1 is a certification program that is designed for individuals who work in the food industry in Vancouver and other areas of British Columbia. This course is mandatory for anyone who works with food, whether it be in a restaurant, grocery store, or any other establishment that handles food. It is a must-have certification for food handlers in Vancouver and is essential for ensuring the safety and quality of the food we eat.
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy