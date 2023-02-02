Read full article on original website
Main Line Media News
Abington man sent to jail on gun, drug charges
NORRISTOWN — An Abington man was sentenced to jail after he admitted to selling marijuana and to illegally possessing a ghost gun while engaged in his drug activity. Jermaine Marquis Webb Jr., 24, of the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue in the Willow Grove section of Abington, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail, to be followed by one year of probation. Essentially, the sentence means Webb will be under court supervision for about three years.
abc27.com
Multiple Lancaster teens arrested for guns within 14 hours
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three teens were arrested on gun charges during two incidents within 14 hours of each other. On February 1 at 11:40 p.m., officers attempted to stop 19-year-old Justin Cabrera in the area of Dauphin Street and S. Lime Street. Police say Cabrera fled on food and a firearm fell out of his waistband.
Man arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Pa.
A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
delawarevalleynews.com
Father and Son Shot In Parkwood
Philadelphia Police are looking into an incident that left a father shot twice to his left hip and his five year old son shot one time in his elbow area. This happened last night on the 12000 block of Verda Drive. Both were inside their house when the shooting happened....
Daily Local News
Acting on tip, police arrest Chester County teen on firearms charges
A tip from a resident helped Lansdowne police to stop a Chester County juvenile who was carrying a stolen handgun. Lansdowne, Delaware County, Police Chief Ken Rutherford announced the Sunday arrest of the youth and the safe seizure of the firearm in a post on social media Thursday. Sgt. Michael...
fox29.com
Man shot in Mayfair attempted robbery being held by police, officials say
MAYFAIR - An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia's Mayfair section. Police say a home on 2900 block of McKinley Street was the target of the attempted robbery just before midnight. A 31-year-old man was shot one time in the arm, and transported to...
fox29.com
Charges filed against accused teenage carjacker shot by passenger with license to carry
PHILADELPHIA - Prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged a teenager who police say was shot several times when he attempted to carjack someone who has a license to carry a firearm. The 17-year-old allegedly opened the door of a Honda Civic with two people inside that was parked on the 1800...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man sought for fraudulent use of credit card
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pocono Township Police seeks help to identify suspect in credit card fraud case. The individual, whose picture is provided, allegedly used a stolen credit card to buy $702 worth of items from Ulta Beauty in Stroudsburg on December 18th, 2022. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is...
Facebook tipsters identify suspect in Pa. Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Daily Local News
Driver in car stolen in Chester County injures woman and her child in wrong-way crash
A stolen car driven the wrong way on Washington Street, with police in pursuit, collided with another car, injuring a woman and her 4-year-old son child during the Thursday afternoon rush as its driver tried to evade police, Reading police said. An officer came upon the crash just before 5...
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records, further undermining a law intended to prevent job hopping by bad cops, Spotlight PA has learned. District courts in Cameron,...
Man and 5-year-old son shot in Northeast Philadelphia
A man and his small child were shot on Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
Man sentenced to state prison for attacking Huntingdon County woman, stealing her car
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found guilty of a 2021 attempted homicide of a woman in Huntingdon County will be spending decades behind bars. Derrick Harrison, 33, of Philadelphia was sentenced Thursday to spend between 40 to 80 years at state prison, Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith confirmed. Harrison broke into […]
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath
BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
abc27.com
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market
PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
WFMZ-TV Online
Catalytic converter thefts taking place in Coplay
COPLAY, Pa. - The Coplay Police Department is conducting an investigation into two recent cases of catalytic converter theft in the vicinity of S. 2nd and Center St and a parking lot in the 200 block of S. 5th Street. The incidents are believed to have taken place during the...
Delco DA announces charges in major drug trafficking operation
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) - Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff and representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police discussed the filing of charges against two people allegedly involved in a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking operation, including a charge of drug delivery resulting in death. The investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of narcotics, weapons, and cash. You can watch the full press conference above.
