Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Tyson Foods – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Cloud Leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft Show the Once-Booming Market Is Cooling Down
The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Advantage of the Bull Market by Selling Some Shares
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Zoom Video Needs a Merger
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cintas Corp: "It's one of the greatest small business companies in the world." Zoom Video Communications Inc: "They're just not making enough money...
Dell to Lay Off 6,650 Workers, Or 5% of Its Workforce
Dell on Monday announced plans to lay off more than 6,650 employees, or about 5% of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. In a memo to employees, Jeff Clarke, co-COO at Dell, said the cuts were made in an effort to "stay ahead of downturn impacts." Clarke said the...
The Biggest Risks in Procrastinating on iPhone, Android Software Updates
Apple and Google, as well as phone manufacturers including Samsung, release software updates to patch security issues and other operating system bugs in iOS and Android code. Delaying the latest software update puts phone users at greater risk of personal information being hacked. Once a new OS software update is...
A Prominent UK Cybersecurity Stock Is Under Attack From Short Sellers. Here's What You Need to Know
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace was last week targeted in a short seller report from New York-based asset manager Quintessential Capital Management. QCM said it found alleged flaws in Darktrace's accounting and raised concerns over its connections to Mike Lynch, a tech tycoon facing U.S. criminal fraud charges. In response, Darktrace CEO...
Huawei Turns to Patents for a Lifeline — Including Those in the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
