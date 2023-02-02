ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, February 6, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Tim O'Leary at "Holy City" west of Cody, Wyoming. Tim writes: "Went out this past weekend to photograph the almost full moon setting and the sun rising at almost the same time. The clouds building in the west messed up my moon setting photo. However they definitely enhanced my sunrise photo."
Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming

Joy Harjo wrote in her poem "Perhaps the World Ends Here," that "The world begins at a kitchen table.". She's right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
Tribal support for off-reservation hunting pact ‘evaporates’

Wyoming's effort to sort out Native Americans' off-reservation hunting rights in the wake of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case, Herrera v. Wyoming, has lost official tribal support. The legislative effort to strike an agreement, outlined in House Bill 83 – Tribal agreements to hunt and fish, had...
Wyoming State Flower Adopted February 1917

The practice of choosing a flower to represent each state started in 1893 during the Chicago World Exposition. During the event, the group World’s Congress of Representative Women at the exposition’s “Women’s Building”, brought up the idea of creating a National Garland composed of flowers representing each state.
Governor’s push to restore management of grizzly bears to state clears key hurdle

(Cheyenne, WY) – In January of 2022, the State of Wyoming, under Governor Mark Gordon’s leadership, petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) grizzly bear population. Yesterday, the Service completed its initial review of that petition and found that the grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem may warrant removal from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife. The Service will now initiate a 12-month status review of the GYE grizzly bear. If the removal of the GYE grizzly bear is warranted, management authority will be given to the State of Wyoming.
Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Monday, February 6, 2023

It's Monday, February 6th – and snow showers are expected to develop across areas east of the Divide, but for the most part amounts should be on the light side. Snow will decrease in the afternoon, except for isolated showers in the west ending by sunset. Strong winds are expected in some areas (of course).
Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of January 28 – February 3, 2023

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, 2023. Our condolences to family and friends:. Jan. 28:. Jan. 29:. Jan. 30:
Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates

After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled "Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming

One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret

Chloe's Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
Where Does Wyoming Oil Come From?

There's a lot of oil under Wyoming. Well, actually, nothing that we call "fossil fuels" actually has anything to do with fossils. Better to call them "organic fuels," because they did not go through the process of "fossilization" that creates fossils. So let's take a look at how Wyoming oil...
How the WyoPreps Basketball Top 5 Fared in Week 9

Wyoming High School basketball teams have completed nine weeks of the 2023 season. In this story, we recap the results of the teams in our weekly poll. Many teams had either conference or cross-quadrant games over the past week. In girls' action, at least one team in the top three...
