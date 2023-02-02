Data: BLS. Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosFood prices across Greater Boston were up 11% in November 2022.The cost of food eaten at home was up 12.4%, while the price of food eaten away from home was up 10.8%.Food inflation has slowed down compared to the increases Greater Boston saw last summer and early fall, but that hasn’t brought much relief to our bank accounts. Why it matters: Grocery bills are one of the most pertinent ways in which many Americans experience inflation.As the cost of eggs, milk and other staples rise, families living on the financial edge are left making difficult choices...

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO