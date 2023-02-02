Read full article on original website
Protocol Labs laying off 21% of staff
Protocol Labs is laying off 21% of its staff, or 89 people, the company announced today in a blog post. Why it matters: Protocol Labs launched Filecoin, one of the biggest projects funded in the 2017 initial coin offering boom, raising approximately $257 million in cryptocurrency at the time (its own materials put the number at $206 million).
Court explains decision to let Meta acquire VR firm
The Federal Trade Commission failed to convince a federal judge to block Meta from purchasing VR fitness startup Within, per a court decision unsealed Friday night. Driving the news: Media outlets reported Meta's win last week; now it's official. Meta will be free to close on its acquisition following the decision from Judge Edward Davila in U.S. District Court in Northern California.
Tech’s grip on largest office leases loosens
Tech has been toppled as the leader in leasing large offices. Why it matters: The pullback comes as the roller-coaster tech industry downsizes after a decade-long boom. Driving the news: The finance and insurance industry ousted tech last year for the lion's share of the largest 100 office leases in the U.S., per a new report from CBRE, a commercial real estate firm, first shared with Axios.
The stock market is broken
At 9:30am on January 24, the world saw, briefly, just how fragile the stock market is. When it's left to its own devices — which is, essentially, exactly what happened — prices in more than 25o stocks oscillated wildly, causing unacceptable and chaotic trades, many of which had to be torn up after the fact.
Binance to temporarily suspend U.S. dollar bank transfers
The largest crypto exchange in the world is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits starting on Feb. 8, the company confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: Dollars are the global reserve currency. Context: According to a Binance spokesperson, dollar bank transfers are used by 0.01% of its monthly active...
Investors take the bait at Tampa Tank pitch competition
Florida startups dipped their toes into the "Shark Tank" waters over the weekend. Driving the news: Five businesses from across the state competed in a Tampa Tank pitch competition, vying to wow investors at the Disrupt the Bay conference and potentially raise money. Boca Raton-based company Synchronyx was this year's...
Latent Technology raises $2.1M to bring generative AI to video games
Latent Technology, a U.K.-based startup that’s building AI-based tech for developing video games, has raised $2.1 million in pre-seed funding led by Root Ventures and Spark Capital, with Bitkraft also participating. Why it matters: So-called "generative AI" technology is taking the tech world by storm with the promise of...
TikTok’s not as fun as it used to be
Consumer-facing companies grow by delighting consumers and providing them with what they want. That's not how they make money, though. They make money by getting a critical mass of customers, locking them in, and then exploiting them. The delight goes away, but the profits roll in. Why it matters: This...
Activision Blizzard to pay $35 million in SEC settlement
Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million to settle an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission over the company’s policies around workplace complaints and whistleblowers. Why it matters: The settlement concludes one of several investigations the game-maker has faced in recent years involving alleged misconduct at the...
Black entrepreneurship booms
In 2020, Black-owned small businesses were closing twice as fast as other businesses. But now they've bounced back harder. The big picture: The last couple of years have ushered in a Black entrepreneurship boom. In 2021, Black-owned businesses were started at the fastest clip in 26 years, The Washington Post...
Elon Musk wins securities fraud case over 2018 tweet
A San Francisco jury on Friday found Elon Musk and Tesla not liable in a trial over a 2018 tweet in which Musk wrote that he had “funding secured” to take the electric carmaker private.. Why it matters: This is a victory for Musk, who has openly pushed...
"Pandemic paranoia" clouds economic reality
The echo of "pandemic paranoia" is one factor preventing many of us from seeing what’s strong about the U.S. economy right now. Why it matters: By many measures, it's booming. But business leaders have issued serious warnings and thrown up yellow flags, while consumers repeatedly signal growing pessimism. State...
Boston food prices saw year-end rise despite national slowdown
Data: BLS. Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosFood prices across Greater Boston were up 11% in November 2022.The cost of food eaten at home was up 12.4%, while the price of food eaten away from home was up 10.8%.Food inflation has slowed down compared to the increases Greater Boston saw last summer and early fall, but that hasn’t brought much relief to our bank accounts. Why it matters: Grocery bills are one of the most pertinent ways in which many Americans experience inflation.As the cost of eggs, milk and other staples rise, families living on the financial edge are left making difficult choices...
