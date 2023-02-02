ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Retired Florence police horse dies at 26

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABXIq_0kaYumAh00

FLORENCE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A beloved mounted horse that retired from the Florence Police Department in December died on Tuesday.

In a social media post , police say the horse, named Shorty, passed away at the age of 26 on Tuesday, January 31.

Is it illegal to drive without headlights on in the rain?

“It is with a heavy heart that the Florence Police Department announces the passing of retired mounted police horse, Shorty,” the post read. “During his time in service, Shorty was fearless, selfless, and reliable. [He] was the boss of the herd on-and-off duty.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4ju0_0kaYumAh00
(Florence Police Department)
(Florence Police Department)
(Florence Police Department)

Shorty was donated to the mounted unit in 2009.

“Shorty was known for taking care of business when needed but also falling asleep while getting attention and love from the First Friday attendees,” the post continued.

Sheffield’s hidden gem: 13 artists that recorded at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNJaA_0kaYumAh00
(Florence Police Department)
(Florence Police Department)

During his tenure, Shorty earned the moniker of a “bomb proof” horse. He was trained in obstacles, search and rescue, and crowd control. He had many riders of the years, but his most assigned partners were Officer Lee Smith and Det. Brian Berry.

“Thank you Shorty for your years of service,” the post concluded. “You are greatly missed.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
FALKVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting

Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers. According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check call involving “a person being held against their will.”. When officers...
CHEROKEE, AL
radio7media.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested in Florence

ON TUESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE FLORENCE / LAUDERDALE COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDING TO THE REPORT OF A BURGLARY. PATROL OFFICERS REVIEWED THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE BURGLARY AND BEGAN TO SEARCH THE AREA FOR THE OFFENDER. JOSE MAURICE TOWNS WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE FROM THE SCENE. DETECTIVES INTERVIEWED HIM, AND HE WAS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY IN THE THIRD DEGREE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FOURTH DEGREE. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $15,500 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

Muscle Shoals Police Stats for January

THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JANUARY. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1243 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 76 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 470 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JANUARY, IN ADDITION TO 20 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 81 ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 85 CRASHES.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
AL.com

Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama

Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
CHEROKEE, AL
WHNT-TV

Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 at 6)

Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 …. Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy