There were no voting machine errors during the November 2022 general election in Wisconsin, new statewide audit shows

By Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

MADISON - Voting machines counted ballots accurately during the November 2022 general election, results of a new statewide audit show.

About 222,000 ballots, or 8.4% of the total number cast during the Nov. 8 election, were audited by county and municipal clerks in the weeks following the midterm election. The survey, the largest of its kind, was released this week by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. It found six human-forced errors and no problems with the functioning of ballot tabulating machines.

The results, part of a routine audit, come after years of baseless allegations of widespread instances of inaccurate voting machine tallies during the 2020 election launched by former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

President Joe Biden beat Trump by about 21,000 votes in Wisconsin in 2020. Trump sought recounts in liberal-leaning Dane and Milwaukee counties, which confirmed Biden's win. Trump sued and the state Supreme Court upheld the results on a 4-3 vote on Dec. 14, 2020.

Bob Spindell, a Republican commissioner, called the result "remarkable" in a commission meeting Thursday.

"(The audit) should give confidence to the people of Wisconsin that the machines worked properly," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4886ix_0kaYuaZz00

Democratic commissioner Ann Jacobs said the result should underscore the accuracy of Wisconsin's elections and noted that some human errors are expected.

"Whenever humans are involved we’re probably not going to get to a zero human error rate," she said.

Spindell, Jacobs and the four other members of the state elections commission voted Thursday to accept the audit's results and to direct commission staff to provide more training to local election workers to prevent future errors.

The errors occurred in De Pere, the Town of Grand Chute, Owen and the Village of Whitelaw. The errors included a stray mark, ballot folds or ballot tears causing voting equipment to inaccurately tally overvotes for candidates. In another case, a properly filled-in oval on a ballot was counted as blank because the voter used green ink.

Molly Beck can be reached at molly.beck@jrn.com .

Comments / 8

Gladhe8her
3d ago

Well you need to consider the source, the MJS is a political arm of the democrat party and not a SINGLE word in there digital or print publications can be associated with the truth.

Reply
7
TWBGK
3d ago

oh yes there were I worked the election first thing 11/8 7am tabulator was not working for hours- FACT

Reply(2)
10
