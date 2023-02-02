Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie IrvingAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kyrie Irving's Trade Request GrantedLarry E LambertDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Colts on the Move in ESPN’s Latest Mock Draft
Who the Indianapolis Colts take in April's NFL Draft seems to still be a bit of a debate, but the consensus early in the process is that they won't stand pat at No. 4. The Colts' 1-7 finish down the stretch left them with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and similar to the 2021 draft, there seem to be three-big quarterbacks.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Bengals Select Tight End, Cornerback In Latest Major Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his first two-round mock draft this week. The Bengals selected a tight end and a cornerback in the exercise. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer went to Cincinnati with the 28th pick. "The first of a loaded tight end group comes off the board as...
DeVonta Smith Can Join Elite, Hall of Fame Company with Super Bowl Win
DeVonta Smith flew to Arizona and Super Bowl LVII on Sunday looking to join some elite company. The Eagles receiver will try to become just the fourth player in league history to win a national championship in college, the Heisman Trophy, and a Super Bowl. The others to do it,...
Sean Payton has ‘Talked’ to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton’s arrival as the head coach of the Denver Broncos hasn’t put an end to the seemingly endless waves of speculation. Payton has a clear vision of the coaches he wants to join him on his mission to turn the Broncos back into a winning organization. Pinpointing...
Steelers’ Brian Flores Late Addition to Cardinals Second-Round HC Interviews
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is expected to complete a second-round interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Flores could be considered a late addition to the second round after multiple names were reported to be on...
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Versatile Safety in ESPN Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Noting Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is “allergic” to using a first-round draft pick on a receiver, ESPN.com’s Matt Miller went with Alabama defensive back Brian Branch for the team’s first-round pick in his Monday morning mock draft. “Branch...
Taking A Load Off: Mavs Trade for Kyrie Irving ‘Enticed’ Luka Doncic
"In the backcourt for Dallas is Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving." Can't you just hear Mike Breen announcing that right before tip-off of an NBA Finals game?. Okay okay ... we're getting ahead of ourselves there, but it's fun to think about about the possibilities regardless. On Sunday, the Dallas...
Giants 2023 UFA Primer: WR Sterling Shepard
Some people knew him as the team’s sideline cheerleader this past season; others know him as the New York Giants’ seventh-year wide receiver who is on the comeback route from an ACL tear and looking to secure a new covenant with the organization this offseason. Sterling Shepard, 29...
Aaron Rodgers Wins a Title This Year, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Neither Josh Allen nor Aaron Rodgers had Pebble Beach circled on their calendars. They hoped this would have been their first week of preparation for next week’s Super Bowl. But when the Cincinnati Bengals rolled into Orchard Park, N.Y., and took care of business, beating the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, Allen, for the second consecutive year, had to go to plan B.
Report: Saints to Name Joe Woods as Defensive Coordinator
Joe Woods is expected to become the new defensive coordinator for the Saints, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He interviewed with the team recently. Woods was the Raiders defensive backs coach under Dennis Allen in 2014, and has a Super Bowl ring under his belt from his time with the Broncos.
Mavericks Make Risky Trade for Kyrie Irving and All His Baggage
On the surface you can see it, why the Mavericks would cast their lot with Kyrie Irving, why a seemingly functional NBA franchise would tie its future to one of the NBA’s most dysfunctional top talents. The Mavs are struggling, 28–26 at the start of the first full week in February and a long way from the Western Conference finalist they were a year ago. Luka Dončić is putting up MVP numbers, but every exasperated end-of-game look from Dončić has had to make Dallas fearful that it was inching closer to the day Dončić, under contract through the 2025–26 season, could ask out.
Lakers News: Los Angeles Collapses Down Stretch, Falls To Pelicans 131-126
Tonight in Smoothie King Center, your Los Angeles Lakers lost an absolutely pivotal game against one of their direct competitors in the race for the Western Conference play-in tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans. LA coughed up a 12-point second half advantage over the Pelicans. New Orleans power forward Brandon Ingram,...
Report: Clippers Among Teams ‘Engaging With the Nets’ About Kyrie Irving
View the original article to see embedded media. The Clippers have entered the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes and have engaged with the Nets about a potential trade for the star guard, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers, Mavericks and Suns are also linked to Irving, who requested a trade...
Consistency is Crucial for OKC Thunder in Rematch with Houston
Oklahoma City will enter Saturday’s meeting with the Rockets coming off a recent loss to the very same team on Wednesday. OKC comes in on a two game skid, looking to bounce back and add a game to the win column. The Thunder have a lot to look at...
Lakers News: As Trade Chatter Swirls, Kyrie Irving Issues Cryptic Tweet
Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who yesterday morning blew up the NBA news cycle in demanding to be dealt from the 30-21 Nets prior to the league's impending February 9th trade deadline, took to Twitter last night to clarify what happened and offer a surprisingly measured, mature take on his recent actions --
Lions Select Big Ten CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
After the NFL world spent the majority of last week at the Senior Bowl, draft prospects were able to showcase how they could potentially fit with various teams. For the Lions, new coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was able to get a look at many defensive backs, as he was working with prospects during the week of practice.
Sixers Trade Rumors: Hawks Showing Interest in Matisse Thybulle
There is certainly a market for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a week away, Thybulle is the most popular name from the Sixers, drawing interest in the trade market. The thriving Sacramento Kings were the first team linked to the defensive standout....
