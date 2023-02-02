Happy NBA Trade Deadline week! I am no Woj or Shams, I don't have direct lines to players, agents and front office executives. However, I am well connected with beat writers and journalists from a range of different markets, many of which have access to people involved in trade discussions. I have decided to share what I've heard back in terms of trade chatter after canvassing my league contacts over the weekend. To be transparent, I would classify all of my reporting below as "Secondary Sources". I don't normally pass on the day to day scuttlebutt I'm hearing as it's generally not accepted as the done thing in the journalist world. However, I'm making an exception for trade deadline week, with the major caveat that I can't personally verify that every piece of news is 100% corroborated.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO