Why 'Dr. Phil' Talk Show Is Ending and What Phil McGraw Has Planned Next
The "Dr. Phil" show, famous for guests like Bhad Bhabie, is coming to an end after over two decades on the air.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Nick Offerman’s wife, Megan Mullally?
After his phenomenal performance in episode 3 of HBO’s hit drama, The Last of Us as Bill, a performance fans are going wild for, some fans may be surprised to learn of Nick Offerman’s longtime wife Megan Mullally. Who is Megan Mullally?. Born in 1958, Mullally began acting...
Clayton News Daily
Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett's Partners Had Very Different Reactions to 'The Last of Us'
Nick Offerman's turn as softened survivalist Bill in The Last of Us has been hailed as one of the greatest television episodes of all time—and he has his wife to thank. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Offerman revealed that he wasn't completely expecting the warm reception of his onscreen relationship with Murray Bartlett's Frank.
Collider
Were Cory and Topanga Really Endgame? A 'Boy Meets World' Writer Weighs In
Romeo and Juliet, Danny and Sandy, Jim and Pam. When you think of some of the greatest couples in literary and on-screen history, these are just a few names that come to mind. If you were a ‘90s kid who happened to be transfixed to ABC (and later Disney Channel) for weekly episodes of the forever-classic sitcom, Boy Meets World, then you'd add Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and Topanga Lawrence (Daniel Fishel) to that list. From the moment we met the duo in the sixth grade during the show’s premiere season, it seemed they were destined to be together, and they were, as by the end of the seven-season run, the duo would be married. Their love would even lead them to start their own family and land a spinoff series years later titled Girl Meets World, in which audiences would tune in for a younger generation and the return of some old favorites.
Collider
Is the 'That '90s Show' Theory About Leia's Real Dad True?
After 18 years, the set of the successful 90s-early 2000s sitcom, That '70s Show, has gotten some use. In Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman's (Debra Jo Rupp) world, it has been 15 years since their house has been full of dumbass teenagers. Red has been pleased, but Kitty decidedly has not. On January 19, the highly anticipated That '90s Show premiered on Netflix with Smith and Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty and cameos from several other original cast members (Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama).
Is Steve Harvey Leaving ‘Family Feud’? Everything He Has Said About His Future on the Show
Since its inception in 1976, Family Feud has had a number of notable hosts, including Steve Harvey. The sitcom star signed on to host the series in 2010, earning several Emmy nominations and bringing in millions of viewers to the game show over the years. Scroll below for details on whether he is leaving the show and his plans for the future.
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Danny Pintauro slams Candace Cameron Bure for ‘horrifying’ 2015 interview
Danny Pintauro, who starred on “Who’s the Boss?,” is speaking out about the “disappointing” way Candace Cameron Bure treated him when he appeared on “The View” seven years ago. Pintauro called his discussion with then-“View” co-hosts Bure, 46, and Raven-Symoné, 37, “one of the lowest moments” of his life while talking with David Yontef on his “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. Pintauro, 47, appeared on “The View” after revealing his HIV diagnosis and crystal meth use on Oprah Winfrey’s “Where Are They Now?” in 2015. Bure “basically said, ‘Do you take responsibility for getting HIV because you were living a promiscuous lifestyle?'” Pintauro...
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reveal they were each other’s ‘rebounds’ before starting relationship
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor revealed that they were each other’s “rebounds” when they first started dating prior to getting married in the early ‘00s. During a recent episode of Taylor’s and David Lascher’s podcast Hey Dude…The 90s Called!, the pair recalled how they met in 1999 while working on the pilot of Heat Vision and Jack, which never aired.Stiller noted that once filming for the show was over, he went to New York to work on a movie and invited Taylor with no expectation of a serious relationship happening between them.“We were both each other’s, I would say,...
Collider
George Clooney to Direct Spy Thriller Series ‘The Department’ for Showtime
George Clooney has landed his next directorial gig. The two-time Oscar winner has been tapped to direct the spy thriller series, The Department, which Showtime has just given a straight-to-series order. Clooney will direct as well as serve as the executive producer of the series under his Smokehouse Pictures. The...
'Heartbroken' Chris Harrison breaks silence on 'Bachelor' exit: 'Sick to my stomach'
Chris Harrison, former host of 'The Bachelor,' said he lost 20 pounds amid his fallout with the long-running franchise. 'I didn't sleep. I didn't eat.'
Collider
'The Consultant' Trailer Reveals Christoph Waltz as the Boss From Hell
Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained star Christoph Waltz is back in a trailer for The Consultant, which may turn out to be the Academy Award-winning actor’s most unsettling performance yet. We know, those are big words for a man who’s played some of the most depraved characters in cinematic history, but the first full look at Waltz as the sinister titular character in Prime Video’s upcoming dark-comedy thriller series elevates the term “boss from hell” to an entirely new level.
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave ‘The Daily Show’? His Fans & Producers Had No Idea Until It Happened
He shocked everyone—his staff included—when he called it quits on September 29, 2022. The reason why Trevor Noah left The Daily Show is totally understandable, though it doesn’t make us miss him any less. Timed almost exactly to his seventh anniversary, Noah departed the award-winning satirical current affairs show on a high with 15 Emmy nominations and one win, as well as being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People. He had big shoes to fill after the previous host, the legendary John Stewart, left in 2015, but the South African comedian made the program his own. Coming of age...
Collider
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Shonda Rhimes Teases Unconventional Happy Ending
Dearest gentle reader, we are now only a few months away from boarding the time-travelling carriage prepared by Shonda Rhimes to take us back to the origins of our favorite TV monarch, Queen Charlotte. Netflix announced a few days ago that the Bridgerton prequel is on its way to us and will be arriving this Spring. As buzz continues to grow around the prequel, creator, Rhimes is continuing to tease fans on what to expect from our titular queen's love story with King George and all the complexities that saw it herald a new societal change in the ton.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Toughest SNL Critique Came From Her Father
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has consistently bucked the expectations of others since the beginning of her career. Dropping out of college to pursue a career in comedy acting may seem like a good choice in retrospect, given that Louis-Dreyfus became one of the biggest stars in sitcom history, starred in several more lauded shows, and is now rounding up a team of superpowered beings in her role as Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But when she left Northwestern University in 1982 at 21 years old to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live," the future was anything but certain. Plenty of "SNL" stars have faded into obscurity after leaving the stages of 30 Rockefeller.
What Happened to Kelly Ripa? Host’s Absence From ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Explained
So many viewers tune in to Live With Kelly and Ryan to get their daily dose of dynamic hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. In January 2023, Kelly missed several episodes of the series and was very vocal about the reason behind her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the beloved TV host.
Saturday Night Live interviews talking ‘Chinese spy balloon’ in latest episode
Saturday Night Live began last night’s (4 February) episode with a sketch dedicated to the week’s “spy balloon” drama.A suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down by the US military on Saturday off the South Carolina coast, prompting a stern response from the Chinese government. In an episode of SNL that aired that night Bowen Yang played a talking version of the balloon after it had been shot down.“Well, ya got me! Congrats, you shot a balloon,” said Yang, dressed as “the remains of the balloon”. “I entertained you people for four days and then I get shot by...
Collider
Viral Horror YouTube Series 'The Backrooms' Getting Feature Adaptation at A24 and Atomic Monster
The viral YouTube series is coming to the big screen with horror powerhouse production companies A24, Atomic Monster, Chernin Entertainment, and 21 Laps set to produce a film adaptation of The Backrooms, according to Deadline.17-year-old Kane Parsons, the original creator behind the videos, is attached to direct. While details on the project remain under wraps, Roberto Patino is set to pen the film's screenplay.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Featurette Breaks Down That Road Trip Through Kansas City
HBO’s The Last of Us has released its fourth episodem and unlike Long, Long Time, the show’s latest episode, Please Hold My Hand, tosses its audience, alongside Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), back into the dangerous wilderness the continental U.S has become in the aftermath of the Cordyceps infection outbreak. The journey to get to Wyoming has seen our heroes arrive in a “liberated” Kansas City, and it’s a dangerous task getting out alive.
