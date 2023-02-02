Pasco Deputies Need Your Help In Locating 17-Year-Old Alexia Adkins, Last Seen In Hudson

Alexia Adkins (PSO)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Alexia Adkins, a missing/runaway 17-year-old.

Deputies say Adkins is 5’5”, around 110 lbs., with dark blonde hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on Feb. 2 around midnight in the Long Boat Lane area of Hudson.

Adkins was last seen wearing a Smokey the Bear t-shirt, a hoodie, and sweatpants.

If you have any information on Adkins’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

