ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

Pasco Deputies Need Your Help In Locating 17-Year-Old Alexia Adkins, Last Seen In Hudson

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTE8B_0kaYtYnc00 Alexia Adkins (PSO)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Alexia Adkins, a missing/runaway 17-year-old.

Deputies say Adkins is 5’5”, around 110 lbs., with dark blonde hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on Feb. 2 around midnight in the Long Boat Lane area of Hudson.

Adkins was last seen wearing a Smokey the Bear t-shirt, a hoodie, and sweatpants.

In the news: Pasco County: Multiple Arrests Made In Horrific Human Trafficking Case Of 16-Year-Old Girl

If you have any information on Adkins’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 7

National treasure
3d ago

Prayers... especially since I just read about the underground sex trafficking going on in Pasco... PLEASE go home little gal.🙏😭

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

1 person killed in Largo crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a car Saturday evening in Largo as he tried to cross Starkey Road at 12th Avenue SE, police say. At around 6:29 p.m., the man, who was crossing the road from east to west, was hit by a vehicle going south, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
LARGO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
154K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy