Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Panhandle Girls Have Their Time to Easily Shine and Excel
I was one of those girls in school that really enjoyed science class. I remember some of the school projects that I did. Learning about the weather was one of my favorites. Then when I got to high school my love for it continued. I don't know why it seemed...
Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023
Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
Happy To Be Here! The Smiling Mugshots of Gray County
I don't know what it is about mugshots. I would assume that when you get arrested that you will feel a bit of shame. I have never been arrested so maybe I am totally wrong here. Maybe, depending on the charge there is some sense of pride. I don't get...
Live The Upscale Life In This Beautiful Home For Sale In The Greenways!
The Greenways are one of the more recently developed residential areas in Amarillo but they've certainly gained a snug foothold as an upper class, sensibly posh neighborhood that can be the perfect place for a family to settle in and level up!. Not sure what I mean? Don't worry, I've...
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US
Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
Make Amarillo Great Again? Here’s One Thing We Can Do.
Amarillo can catch a bad rap. No, really, it does. When you look on Reddit or other forums like that, when people ask about the city it gets absolutely crushed. Sure, there are a few people that come to the rescue and defend the city, but the amount of "stay away", "nothing to do here", etc. comments I see are astounding.
Last Minute Hold Up in Murder of Three Teenage Boys in Amarillo
A cold winter day here in Amarillo saw John Balentine put an end to three teenage boys while they were sleeping back in 1998. It's been twenty-five years since that fateful night. There have been a few close calls after Balentine received the death penalty. He was as close as...
Cheaper Bus Pass In Amarillo? Some Can Pay Just Half Price Now.
Trying to get around town when you don't have a car or driver's license can not only be tough, but expensive. I mean, taking a rideshare or cab everywhere isn't precisely fiscally responsible unless you're loaded with a fat bank account. I think it's safe to say the majority of...
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
Canyon Teen Wins Grand Champion, Sets Record For Sale Of Steer
We all complain about that smell that can waft through the city at times. You know the smell I'm talking about. That wind kicks up, and your nostrils turn up, as a result, depending on where you're at in the city. As the saying goes though, "smells like money". That...
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Brother With Broom In Borger
Okay so if you've had siblings around you, it's almost guaranteed that you've had a disagreement with them that has turned physical at some point. Of course, that was when we were toddlers and not full-grown adults. As we grow older into our teenage and adult years, hopefully, we have...
Need Tax Return Help? Amarillo Public Library Has Free Consultations.
It's the most wonderf...wait, let's rephrase that. It's the most anxious time of the year. We could also go with it's the most plentiful time of the year. Really it all comes down to what your situation is when it comes to filing taxes. Are you one of the lucky ones that get a refund? Do you end up owing each year?
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0