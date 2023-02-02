Read full article on original website
Why the Tesla Cybertruck is years behind schedule
Elon Musk’s concept of an all-electric, stainless steel truck is one that you might say belongs … well, back to the future. Taking a cue from that movie’s biggest star — John DeLorean’s extreme vision of a stainless-steel-bodied sports car — Musk three-plus years ago shocked the industry when he announced that Tesla would build a “Cybertruck” that would accelerate faster than a 911 and look nothing like a Ford F-150. And it would be built of DeLorean-esque stainless steel.
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid First Drive Review: Sleek Sedan With Google Smarts
Thank goodness the new Accord doesn't suck. Honda's midsize sedan enters what is perhaps the toughest market in its over 40 years in the United States. Between American buyers' ever-growing thirst for SUVs and pickups and an industry racing towards electrification while, simultaneously, battling scarcity, the odds seem stacked against the humble 2023 Honda Accord. Fortunately -- both for Honda and for fans of sporty, practical sedans -- the new Accord is still very good, especially the updated Hybrid models.
2024 Mazda CX-90 pricing starts at just over $40,000
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is bigger, more powerful and more efficient than the CX-9 it's replacing. And surprisingly, it won't cost much more than that car, either. The CX-90 base model starts at $40,970, a little more than $900 greater than the base CX-9. For that, you get quite a...
