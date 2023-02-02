ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Shreveport man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020.

In 2016, Kellum pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison. After Kellum served the majority of his sentence, he was transferred in December 2019 to a residential halfway house in Monroe, La. to complete his federal sentence.

Kellum signed and agreed to the Bureau of Prison’s Community Based Program Agreement, subjecting him to certain rules and supervision while at the halfway house. On March 10, 2020, at 10 AM, Kellum left the halfway house and told the staff he was going to work.

At 10:27 AM, Monroe Police contacted staff at the halfway house attempting to question Kellum for illegal check cashing activity. Authorities then determined that Kellum never arrived at his job never returned to the halfway house.

In August 2022, Kellum was captured in Tarrant County, Texas, and was returned to federal custody status.

