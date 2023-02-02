Tehachapi police chief retires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger retired effective Thursday, according to a city news release.

Acting Lt. Jason Dunham is in charge of the department until a new chief is named.

Kroeger had previously announced his retirement in in November 2021, but changed his mind and returned for another year. He has served as chief of police since 2014, and previously worked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He spent 26 years at that agency.

“Chief Kroeger was instrumental during his career in developing the Tehachapi Police Department,” City Manager Greg Garrett said in the release. “We are encouraged about the future of this organization and look forward to meeting the needs of our community.”

