FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the prestigious 2023 James Beard AwardsColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheater - A Concert Under The StarsEast Coast TravelerMorrison, CO
Westword
Denver Multi-Instrumentalist The Orchestrator Uses NFTs for Marketing...and It's Worked
Brandon Theis has become one of the most popular multi-instrumental acts in Denver as The Orchestrator, whose chilled-out, wobbly beats oozing sexy saxophone frills have earned headlining slots at the Bluebird Theater, Larimer Lounge, the Marquis Theater and Globe Hall, which all sold out. His music is as unique as his marketing techniques, and while he's also sold out his February 10 show at Meow Wolf, a second performance was added for Thursday, February 9.
Westword
Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
This week is full of ways to experience the city, from events for Black History Month to outdoor fun at Ruby Hill Rail Yard to an abundance of Valentine markets. Keep reading for fifteen of the best free events in Denver this week, and watch for updates:. Tuesday, February 7,...
Westword
Why Walt Keller Moved From the Lumber Baron Inn to Hollywood
Walt Keller may live in California now, but most of his story was written in Denver. And although he's a working, 53-year-old actor trying to thrive in the youthful, fiercely challenging entertainment industry in Los Angeles, he's made some headway. Keller has already appeared in several roles, many of which...
Westword
20th Street Gym Boxing Program at Rec Center Gets KO'd Once Again
For coach Robert Baca and his 20th Street Gym Boxing, the hits just keep coming. After surviving a 2013 restructuring by Denver Parks & Recreation — which considers the nearly eighty-year-old program a “niche” program — this youth-oriented boxing tradition located inside the 20th Street Recreation Center nearly folded completely because of the pandemic, then fought its way back last year.
Westword
Dark Star Orchestra, New Found Glory and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
Dark Star Orchestra will be cruising through the catalogue of the Grateful Dead at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, February 11, while New Found Glory is stopping by the Oriental on its tour to promote its new acoustic album on Saturday. Local saxophone celebrity The Orchestrator toots his horn at Meow...
Westword
Boulder Built Just Bought Boulder's Oldest Dispensary
Boulder's longest-running dispensary has changed hands, but the new owner says he's a big fan of the place and doesn't plan to alter much about the store. Boulder Built, a wholesale marijuana grower owned by Boulder native Orion Hurley, purchased Boulder Wellness Cannabis Company, at 5420 Arapahoe Avenue, on January 19. The place will have new employees as well as a new owner, but the name and layout will remain the same.
Westword
I Was Robbed in Downtown Denver...for My Leftovers
Every time I write about a restaurant opening in downtown Denver, inevitably a comment or two (or ten) is posted about how "dangerous" the area is. But as someone who frequently dines out all over the city, I've never felt unsafe going anywhere downtown, whether it's to a new restaurant on the 16th Street Mall or a bar in RiNo — though I admittedly don't frequent LoDo after let-out. But then, no restaurants are open there at that hour anyway.
Westword
Artist Adrienne DeLoe Starts GoFundMe After Tragic Loss
Denver mixed-media artist Adrienne DeLoe, whose self-portrait accompanying a story on pandemic portraits appeared on the cover of Westword two years ago, has created a GoFundMe after suffering a heartbreaking loss when her husband of 21 years, Ryan Lubitz, took his own life on January 14. "It has been three...
Westword
Reader: Need to Create Some New Memories at El Rancho
El Rancho is back! The Colorado classic got its start in 1948, then had a great thirty-year run under Donna and Paul McEncroe, who put the restaurant on the map when the El Rancho exit was added to brand-new Interstate 70. But they sold El Rancho in 1988, and after...
Westword
A Snitch in Time: The FBI's Informant Inside Denver's George Floyd Protests
As Trevor Aaronson watched coverage of racial justice protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd's murder, the longtime journalist grew curious about how one particular law enforcement agency was responding to this key moment in civil rights history. He saw Department of Homeland Security officers pulling people...
Westword
Dispensary Celebrating Recreational Opening by Giving Away a Year's Supply of Rosin
If one dab will do you, then what will a year's worth of rosin do?. Denver-based rosin brand Egozi launched to much acclaim in 2022, but recreational consumers of the popular cannabis concentrate have been blocked from shopping for it at the company's front-yard dispensary, Alto. But that's about to change, according to founder Elias Egozi, and he's throwing a big party and giveaway to celebrate.
Westword
If Denver Has Its Way, the Path to Better Waste Services Won't Be Littered With Fines
Denver’s trash system may not be such a dumpster fire after all. Despite an audit warning that the city lacks the planning and resources needed to implement its new expanded waste services system, approved by Denver City Council in June 2022, in January the City and County of Denver successfully implemented phase one of the project: weekly recycling for every Denver resident served by the Denver Department of Transportation & Infrastructure.
Westword
Proposed Bill Would Make Car Theft in Colorado a Felony Regardless of Vehicle Value
Currently, if a car is worth less than $2,000 and it gets stolen, Colorado law considers the crime to be a misdemeanor rather than a felony. In other words, the person who owns the car isn’t any less screwed than someone who drives a brand-new $70,000 Audi, but the law treats them differently.
