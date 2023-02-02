Every time I write about a restaurant opening in downtown Denver, inevitably a comment or two (or ten) is posted about how "dangerous" the area is. But as someone who frequently dines out all over the city, I've never felt unsafe going anywhere downtown, whether it's to a new restaurant on the 16th Street Mall or a bar in RiNo — though I admittedly don't frequent LoDo after let-out. But then, no restaurants are open there at that hour anyway.

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO