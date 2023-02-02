Read full article on original website
Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing SoonBethany LathamDallas, PA
"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-BarreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township StoreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern PennsylvaniaBethany LathamMoosic, PA
Skiing for a good cause at Shawnee Mountain
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Shawnee Mountain Ski Resort in Monroe County held a ski day Sunday to raise awareness and spread information on automated external defibrillators (AED) and how they can save lives. A raffle was held, and Shawnee donated a season pass for the mountain. The event was...
Flames damage family home of Senator Bob Casey
SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a family vacation home of Senator Bob Casey on Sunday. Crews were called to the home along East Shore Drive in Lake Ariel around noon. The home was heavily damaged on the first and second floors. No one was home at the time...
Red Creek Wildlife Center to reopen after fire
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — It took a lot of time and a lot of hard work, but the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County is opening its rehabilitation services again. In early December, a fire wrecked the main clinic building at the center in Wayne Township, just south of Pottsville. The building was destroyed, and all of the animals inside died.
A hoot of a birthday for an owl in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Gabby the great horned owl has been Red Creek Wildlife Center's mascot since arriving at the wildlife refuge in 1994. Gabby along with a few of his feathered friends were at the Long Trout Winery in Auburn Saturday to celebrate. The party was two-fold as...
Cold temps help Wally Ice Fest
NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — It's been a busy two days at Kresswood Lake, along Main Street in Dreher Township. Organizers have been working hard to get the grounds near Newfoundland ready for Wally Ice Fest this weekend. "Everybody, believes it or not, is praying for cold weather," said George Clause.
Exploring the Lehigh Valley’s historic covered bridges
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. From the first time I watched the movie The Bridges of Madison County with Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep in the mid ’90s, I’ve been in love with the peaceful beauty and romance of covered bridges. We are lucky to have more than 200 covered bridges still standing in Pennsylvania, which is more than any other state. Seven of those historic bridges are located in the Lehigh Valley.
Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania
Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
First Friday in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — Friday night was all about spreading the love in downtown Hazleton. That was the theme of this month's First Friday. If you were feeling poetic, the Hazleton Art League hosted a haiku poem and Valentine's card workshop. There were also art exhibits, live music, and raffles...
16 To The Rescue: Fall and Shadow
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Fall and Shadow are the best of friends. They have been together forever, and shelter workers hope it stays that way now that they are looking for their new forever home. After their previous owner moved and had to surrender them, they came to live at the SPCA of Luzerne County nearly ten months ago.
Don’t Put Away That Coat, As Spring 2023 In Pennsylvania Is Predicted To Be Mild And A Bit Wet
As winter continues to barrel along, we now know that we unequivocally and sadly will not be welcoming an early spring. Phil has spoken, and we still have six more weeks until the warmer, sunnier days of spring officially arrive. Chances are we won’t have too much to complain about this spring either if you believe the Farmers Almanac’s spring weather prediction for Pennsylvania.
Skiers brave the freezing temperatures in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Temperatures at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Herrick Township are well below freezing, but it's not stopping skiers who say you just need to bring a couple of extra layers. Whether it's a face covering, hand warmers, or an extra jacket, officials at Elk Mountain...
Pennsylvania Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Pennsylvania definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.
After bitter cold, temperatures could reach nearly 60 in central Pa. this week: forecasters
Central Pennsylvania is warming up again after a miserably cold end to last week. Temperatures will peak in the mid 40s Monday and could reach nearly 60 by Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Other than a chance of more than 20 mph winds Monday, forecasters said this week’s weather...
New women's center opens in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
Cressona Mall | Shopping mall in Pottsville, Pennsylvania
Cressona Mall is a shopping mall in Pottsville, Pennsylvania off Route 61 and Route 183. Cressona Mall opened on October 2, 1973, with Hills as its anchor. Laneco had plans to open a store at the mall in early 1982, using the former Grant's space. Due to the store being sold, Acme was rebranded Insalacos in January 1995.
Unusual weather in January explained
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s no secret that this past month has been incredibly warm, but we did end up setting a record for both temperatures and snowfall at the airport. Eyewitness News spoke with the National Weather Service today about the records and why we’ve seen such warm weather. “For the month of January 2023, […]
Veterinarian offers tips to keep animals warm
THROOP, Pa. — It's a cold day in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, and you shouldn't find many dogs hanging out in their dog houses or going for long walks. Dr. Eric Wallis, a veterinarian at Memorial Veterinary Hospital in Throop, says too much time outside is dangerous for pets when it's so cold, and pet owners should look for signs of frostbite.
Lackawanna County Pearl Harbor Ceremony
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the darkest days in US history, the bombing of Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. December 7, 1941, 2,403 people lost their lives when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor Hawaii, plunging the U.S. into World War II. Honesdale, Wayne County, Dec. 7, 2022, eight decades later, dozens of […]
Artists hold benefit show for friends who lost everything in a fire
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — After a couple lost everything in a fire in early January, their friends decided to hold a fundraiser to help them out. Artist 2 Artist was held at the V Spot in Scranton this afternoon as a benefit event to raise money. "I can’t tell...
Four displaced in Plymouth Twp. house fire
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township. PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township.
