Skiing for a good cause at Shawnee Mountain

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Shawnee Mountain Ski Resort in Monroe County held a ski day Sunday to raise awareness and spread information on automated external defibrillators (AED) and how they can save lives. A raffle was held, and Shawnee donated a season pass for the mountain. The event was...
Flames damage family home of Senator Bob Casey

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a family vacation home of Senator Bob Casey on Sunday. Crews were called to the home along East Shore Drive in Lake Ariel around noon. The home was heavily damaged on the first and second floors. No one was home at the time...
Red Creek Wildlife Center to reopen after fire

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — It took a lot of time and a lot of hard work, but the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County is opening its rehabilitation services again. In early December, a fire wrecked the main clinic building at the center in Wayne Township, just south of Pottsville. The building was destroyed, and all of the animals inside died.
Cold temps help Wally Ice Fest

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — It's been a busy two days at Kresswood Lake, along Main Street in Dreher Township. Organizers have been working hard to get the grounds near Newfoundland ready for Wally Ice Fest this weekend. "Everybody, believes it or not, is praying for cold weather," said George Clause.
Exploring the Lehigh Valley’s historic covered bridges

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. From the first time I watched the movie The Bridges of Madison County with Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep in the mid ’90s, I’ve been in love with the peaceful beauty and romance of covered bridges. We are lucky to have more than 200 covered bridges still standing in Pennsylvania, which is more than any other state. Seven of those historic bridges are located in the Lehigh Valley.
Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania

Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
First Friday in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Friday night was all about spreading the love in downtown Hazleton. That was the theme of this month's First Friday. If you were feeling poetic, the Hazleton Art League hosted a haiku poem and Valentine's card workshop. There were also art exhibits, live music, and raffles...
16 To The Rescue: Fall and Shadow

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Fall and Shadow are the best of friends. They have been together forever, and shelter workers hope it stays that way now that they are looking for their new forever home. After their previous owner moved and had to surrender them, they came to live at the SPCA of Luzerne County nearly ten months ago.
Don’t Put Away That Coat, As Spring 2023 In Pennsylvania Is Predicted To Be Mild And A Bit Wet

As winter continues to barrel along, we now know that we unequivocally and sadly will not be welcoming an early spring. Phil has spoken, and we still have six more weeks until the warmer, sunnier days of spring officially arrive. Chances are we won’t have too much to complain about this spring either if you believe the Farmers Almanac’s spring weather prediction for Pennsylvania.
New women's center opens in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
Cressona Mall | Shopping mall in Pottsville, Pennsylvania

Cressona Mall is a shopping mall in Pottsville, Pennsylvania off Route 61 and Route 183. Cressona Mall opened on October 2, 1973, with Hills as its anchor. Laneco had plans to open a store at the mall in early 1982, using the former Grant's space. Due to the store being sold, Acme was rebranded Insalacos in January 1995.
Unusual weather in January explained

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s no secret that this past month has been incredibly warm, but we did end up setting a record for both temperatures and snowfall at the airport. Eyewitness News spoke with the National Weather Service today about the records and why we’ve seen such warm weather. “For the month of January 2023, […]
Veterinarian offers tips to keep animals warm

THROOP, Pa. — It's a cold day in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, and you shouldn't find many dogs hanging out in their dog houses or going for long walks. Dr. Eric Wallis, a veterinarian at Memorial Veterinary Hospital in Throop, says too much time outside is dangerous for pets when it's so cold, and pet owners should look for signs of frostbite.
Lackawanna County Pearl Harbor Ceremony

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the darkest days in US history, the bombing of Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. December 7, 1941, 2,403 people lost their lives when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor Hawaii, plunging the U.S. into World War II. Honesdale, Wayne County, Dec. 7, 2022, eight decades later, dozens of […]
Four displaced in Plymouth Twp. house fire

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township. PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township.
