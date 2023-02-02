ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

New Student Recruitment Specialist Targeting Underserved Populations

By Robert Goldberg, Pitt Community College
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuJtM_0kaYrGwW00

WINTERVILLE—He’s lived in America a little more than six months and worked for Pitt Community College a little more than two weeks, but Juan Paz Jimenez is rapidly endearing himself to coworkers and members of the community.

A native of La Ceiba, Honduras, Paz Jimenez was hired by the college to identify underserved populations within Pitt County and connect them to PCC’s programs and services. His first official day as a student recruitment specialist was Jan. 17.

“Juan is a welcome and much-needed addition to our Office of Recruitment,” said PCC Director of Recruitment and First-Year Experience John Carrere. “He brings an excitement for connecting prospective learners to higher education.”

Before moving to the United States in July to accommodate his wife’s new career opportunity, Paz Jimenez taught physics, statistics and mathematics for more than 18 years at the Bilingual School System of Tegucigalpa. He also worked several years as a consultant at Zamorano Pan-American Agricultural School and taught English as a Foreign Language at an English academy.

Carrere said the combination of Paz Jimenez’s work history and bilingual ability make him an integral part of PCC’s multifaceted recruitment efforts.

“Juan has a stellar background in education and classroom management, and we see his time as an educator as a great way to connect with our high school student populations,” Carrere said. “His addition to our team will also help us reach our Spanish-speaking learner populations more effectively.”

Paz Jimenez says the opportunity to help others improve their life’s circumstances through higher education and pursue their professional goals is what drew him to his new role as a PCC recruiter. He says he is looking forward to doing his part to promote the college and improve its visibility, particularly with prospective Hispanic students.

“I’m excited about having a chance to recruit Hispanic students and support them throughout the admissions and enrollment process,” he said. “For some of them, communicating in their native tongue will make it a lot easier to share their thoughts, ideas, concerns and experiences. It will allow them to feel more valued and understood.”

But Paz Jimenez knows challenges lie ahead, making it imperative he and his co-workers develop effective recruiting strategies that appeal to students and ensure they are aware of the college’s many support services, especially members of the community’s underserved Hispanic population.

“Many Hispanic families in our area lack the necessary income to pay for college tuition,” Paz Jimenez said. “As a result, most of the potential students in those households will opt to find work and earn money to support their families instead of furthering their studies. Breaking that paradigm represents a real and great challenge for any recruiter out there.”

Ever the educational proponent, Paz Jimenez says the thought of helping members of his new community achieve their dreams will keep him motivated on the job.

“Knowing that I could be recruiting the next mayor, senator, doctor, researcher, astronaut, astrophysicist or, who knows, maybe the next U.S. president one day, is the most exciting part of my job,” he said. “I’m confident the PCC Office of Recruitment will make a difference and impact many lives with what we do out there to educate and empower people for success.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Local food truck roundup helping those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A generous community member is leading a helping hand through a food truck roundup. The food truck roundup included some local food trucks like Uncle Fred’s, the Jerk Truck, Tula’s Fish and Chips and more. All proceeds will go to Pitt County Schools’ overdue lunch accounts. Sheila Leggette, who coordinated the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Early College senior a finalist for A&T’s merit scholarships

K’la Green has had her heart set on going to North Carolina A&T University since she was an eighth grader. Now, her achievements at Lenoir County Early College High School could get her to A&T on a full scholarship. With one application, K’la qualified for the university’s three top...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Rowing the Roanoke River: Locals working to start crew team

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – In Washington County, one group wants more people to row the Roanoke River and is trying to start a crew team for a local high school. According to Louis Manring with the Washington County Travel and Tourism Authority, they have the rivers and they have the rowers. All they really need […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Craven County revamps Crime Stoppers program

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community debuts the rebuild of its Crime Stoppers program in a social media post. Craven County Crime Stoppers introduced the new board, along with an insight into how the program works in a social media post on Sunday night. According to the Facebook post, Craven County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that will rely on fundraisers and donations to pay tipsters.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Make history in Goldsboro this spring

“They led the way” is the title for the newest Civil War Trails sign in North Carolina which was recently installed in Goldsboro. On March 27, join community leaders, descendants, and officials in downtown Goldsboro as they dedicate the new site and remember the service of the men in the 135th United States “Colored” Infantry.
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton Planning Ahead For I-42 Impact

CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton is embarking on an ambitious effort to envision a new front door for Clayton. As US 70 is upgraded to Interstate 42, a new critical junction is forming where this corridor meets and intersects with the Town of Clayton at Highway 42. According...
CLAYTON, NC
beckersasc.com

ECU Health closing 5 outpatient clinics: What ASCs need to know

Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is closing five outpatient clinics. 1. The closure is a part of a cost-cutting strategy to ensure the health system's long-term sustainability, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald. 2. The facilities include a women's clinic in Williamston, N.C., a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, N.C., an immediate...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Press conference at City Hall for the new Chief of Police.

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Recycling returns in Greenville after delay

After Greenville's recycling process was delayed for about a week, residents can now return their recycling bins to the curb to be picked up again. After Greenville's recycling process was delayed for about a week, residents can now return their recycling bins to the curb to be picked up again.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

First female wrestlers from Pitt County Schools participate in state tourney

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two female wrestlers from Winterville’s South Central High School are the first from Pitt County Schools to be qualifiers in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational State Championship. Ninth graders Zainab Hijawi and Zedya Mitchell said they were excited to take their skills to state. Wrestling is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Emerge Gallery holds Tiny Art Show Pancake Supper for educational programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – These pancakes are super tiny-and tasty! On Thursday, Emerge Gallery held its Tiny Art Show Pancake Supper. This event featured pancakes, french toast, sausage and much more. The Pancake Supper was held at the Emerge Gallery, located at 404 Evans St. in Greenville with proceeds benefiting Emerge’s Educational and Outreach programs. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Mayor and City Manager Appointed to Board of Bradham’s Legacy

Correction: It was originally stated that Bengel owned The Birthplace of Pepsi store, but after further research, she is a managing partner for the Birthplace of Pepsi. Citizens voiced concerns over lack of transparency and process during last night’s special meeting of the New Bern Board of Aldermen (BOA) regarding the sale of 304 and 308 South Front Street aka “Talbots Lots.”
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Keith Goyette named Kinston police chief

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief. On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick. Goyette has been […]
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

U.S. Attorney Office: Rocky Mount gang members sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina men were sentenced for their connections to selling drugs on Friday. After a multi-year investigation, two Rocky Mount men were sentenced for their roles in heroin and fentanyl distribution. “Our goal is to reduce crime in our city by strategically targeting those involved in...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Another historical mystery put to rest

The large, stately home at 412 W. Main Street is most commonly known as the J.B. Fowle House. It was purchased by John Blackwell Fowle and his wife Elizabeth Taylor Fowle, in 1888. Historic writings up until now showed that the original home was built by W. H. Willard in 1816. But not so, says Brown Library Historian Stephen Farrell, after some investigative work following a recent discovery. “This all started when I came across a document penned by James O’Kelly Williams in 1818 to State Senator, Reading Grist,” said Farrell. “Williams, a member at the time of the House of Representatives, represented Beaufort and Hyde counties, was proposing that a canal be created from Plymouth to Washington to keep Washington from being overshadowed. There was an underlying fear that if a canal were to run south of Washington it would destroy all possibility of future growth.”
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wilson church to participate in Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine

WILSON, NC (WNCT) — Members of the special needs community are being celebrated this year. Night to Shine will be held at Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church in Wilson. It’s an event sponsored and started by the Tim Tebow Foundation. “It’s basically a night for individuals with special needs that are 14 years and older. It […]
WILSON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy