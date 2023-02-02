Read full article on original website
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Dollar General store has opened in the Good Life City. The new store, located at 104 Lockett Station Road, will feature household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled for March 24 at 8 p.m. due to the recent passing of Smiley’s son. All tickets purchased will be rescheduled to accommodate the event....
Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business
Third Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo scheduled at Civic Center
ALBANY — In southwest Georgia, spring arrives with a flourish. And with it comes the innate desire to get outdoors, to take on spring home and garden projects that have lain in wait for the end of the winter doldrums, to take to the waters and land that provide endless recreation.
New Dougherty County Commission Chairman Visits Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany for Tour
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA – Chairman Lorenzo L. Heard, Dougherty County Commission, visited Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, for a tour and an overview of the landfill gas-to-energy mission for renewable energy. Heard was accompanied by Dougherty County Administrator, Michael McCoy. During his visit,...
Cross Town Rivals Battle In The Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Trojans boys basketball team used stingy defense and dominance in the open court to come away with the 68-50 win over their rival Monroe Golden Tornadoes. The Monroe Golden Tornadoes girls basketball team was too much for a hobbled Dougherty Trojans group. Jatianna Chambers...
DEA brings drug exhibit to Albany
ALBANY — Ever wonder how methamphetamine affects the body? A set of photos detailing the progression of a female user paints a vivid picture. Or how about the impact of opioids? And more importantly, how to prevent the young from taking up a drug habit or getting help for a friend or family member who has a problem?
Comedian Rickey Smiley reschedules Albany appearance
ALBANY — Due to the tragic death of his son, Rickey Smiley’s planned “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled. Smiley has rescheduled his Albany performance for March 24. All tickets purchased for “A...
SGMC raising awareness on heart disease
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
Fourth Avenue access from Jefferson Street set to close temporarily
ALBANY — Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., Fourth Avenue from the corner of Jefferson Street to the entrance of the Emergency Center parking lot at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be closed in preparation for the Trauma & Critical Care Tower construction project. Temporarily, emergency center access will be from Monroe Street, not Jefferson Street.
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies and the city of Cairo are honoring the life of a patrol officer who died on duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died after having a medical episode while on a foot pursuit last Saturday evening. He was just 23 years old.
Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
Phoebe nurses honored with DAISY Awards
ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently announced its latest DAISY Award winners. RN Regina Barnes was honored in December as the DAISY Award winner, and RN Lauren Alvey was the DAISY Award recipient for January. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A tragedy involving a fallen officer is still hitting the Cairo community hard. Clarence Williams, also known as CJ, was in a foot chase on Jan. 28 when he suddenly collapsed and suffered from what officials say was a medical episode and died. People who knew...
Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence
YMCA to honor staff, volunteers at annual dinner
ALBANY — The Albany Area YMCA will recognize volunteers and staff at its annual dinner, scheduled for Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. The annual event will take place at the Albany Area YMCA Basketball Courts, located at 1701 Gillionville Road in Albany. This event also will serve as the kickoff for the Y’s annual Support Campaign, which funds scholarships for YMCA programs and memberships for community members who otherwise would not have access to YMCA services.
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
