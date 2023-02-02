ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Lubbock NAACP President Rose Wilson gets Governor’s Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award

By Caitlyn Rooney
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ms. Rose Wilson, who served as Lubbock’s first African American female President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, was selected for the Governor’s Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

The Governor’s Volunteer Awards are meant to honor “exemplary service” in Texas communities.

“Rose Wilson continues to leave an outstanding legacy in Lubbock with decades of volunteer service spanning from fighting food insecurity to mentoring students to advancing social justice causes,” the press release read.

Wilson celebrated her 95th birthday in November and continues to engage in new volunteer opportunities and serve on boards.

“Wilson has been active with the Lubbock NAACP since the 1960s, becoming the first African American woman to be elected president in 1978 and remaining president for 30 years. She continues to serve on the executive board of the Lubbock NAACP, helping with membership drives and fund development and serving on the finance committee,” the press release stated.

Wilson told EverythingLubbock.com back in November that she does not plan on stopping anytime soon and hopes to leave a legacy for generations to come.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

