Portland, OR

kptv.com

Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone inside a home to surrender...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Crash in East Portland injures three; one critically

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating a collision in east Portland involving two vehicles that injured three people on Saturday, causing critical injuries to one. Traffic investigators said the vehicles collided on Southeast Stark Street at 146th Avenue just after 5 p.m. All three...
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

