FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
KGW
Portland police officer reinstated after being fired for false Hardesty leak
In 2021, Brian Hunzeker admitted that he leaked a police report that falsely implicated Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-and-run. He was fired as a result.
KATU.com
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone inside a home to surrender...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Man dies in parking lot from apparent shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a shooting in Portland's Mill Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police. Investigators say the victim was shot in a parking lot on Southeast Division and 112th just after 2:00 a.m. The man died at the scene and the suspect...
Portland police officer who leaked traffic complaint targeting ex-Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reinstated
A Portland police officer and union boss who was fired after leaking an erroneous traffic complaint targeting former Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty will get his job back, an arbitrator ruled Wednesday. The ruling overturns Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pink slip last February to Officer Brian Hunzeker, who had 20 years of...
Tentative deal made between Portland, city workers; strike ends
Following three days of striking, the City of Portland and Portland City Laborers announced that they had tentatively reached a new deal and that the strike was over.
WWEEK
Officer Brian Hunzeker, Who Leaked Report Falsely Linking Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to a Hit-and-Run, Has Been Reinstated
Brian Hunzeker, the Portland police officer fired last year by Mayor Ted Wheeler for leaking an incident report falsely identifying City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as the suspect in a hit-and-run, will return to the force. A state labor arbitrator has ordered Hunzeker reinstated, with a one-week suspension. “An injustice...
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
Crash in East Portland injures three; one critically
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating a collision in east Portland involving two vehicles that injured three people on Saturday, causing critical injuries to one. Traffic investigators said the vehicles collided on Southeast Stark Street at 146th Avenue just after 5 p.m. All three...
Portland officials report claims of ‘aggressive behavior’ at worker strike
City officials have allegedly received reports of “aggressive behavior” during Portland’s municipal strike Thursday, which brought hundreds of public employees to the city’s parks, transportation and environmental services bureaus with picket signs in hand. Mayor Ted Wheeler said they received reports of illegal and violent activity...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
kptv.com
2 women face drunk-driving charges after 2 wrong-way crashes on I-5 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are facing drunk-driving charges after two separate but nearby crashes on Interstate 5 in Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 1 a.m., police responded to the report of a wrong-way driver heading south. While officers were on their...
Repeat DUII offender loses license, gets year in Marion County Jail
Oregon man Luis Pineda-Castro was sentenced to a year in Marion County Jail and his driver’s license was suspended for life on Jan. 30, after he pleaded guilty to committing five separate DUII offenses between 2018 and 2022.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
KATU.com
Vancouver Police find stolen firearms, 'ghost' guns when arresting shooting suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Investigators say they seized ten guns, some of which were stolen, when they arrested a suspect in a Vancouver-area shooting. The Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team executed a search warrant at a home as part of a shooting investigation last week. Law enforcement arrested the suspected...
Three arrested following chase, manhunt in Washington County involving drone, K-9
Suspects from Beaverton, Cornelius and Hillsboro are facing charges after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsboro Police Department used a drone and tracking dog to find them in the dark.
Woman gets 9-year prison sentence after burglarizing over 10 businesses
A woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday after burglarizing more than 10 businesses in Washington County, officials said.
Families of men killed by deputies ask judge to consolidate cases against Clark County
Lawyers for the families of two men shot and killed by Clark County deputies in a three month period have asked a federal judge to consolidate their wrongful death lawsuits against the county into one trial.
Hoover gang member sentenced to 2 years in prison on gun charges
A Portland man and member of the Hoover gang was sentenced to federal prison Friday for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, officials say.
