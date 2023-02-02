‘Summer House’ Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Planning a Fall Wedding — and They Want It Filmed

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are getting married this fall, and the planning is well underway. They’ve set a date, hired a wedding planner, and are shopping for a venue. If they get their way, fans will actually see them become husband and wife because they want their fall wedding filmed.

Carl Radke at Lindsay Hubbard | Charles Sykes/Bravo

‘Summer House’ stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke got engaged in August 2022

Summer House fans witnessed when Lindsay and Carl first met during the premiere of the Hamptons-based reality show back in 2016. During their first season in the house, they were both dating other people. But, they ended up becoming close friends. By 2019, they were both single and decided it was time to find out if there was something more between them.

Dating didn’t really work out at the time, but they still remained friends. By the fall of 2021, they were ready to give things another try — and that’s when things stuck. Their romance blossomed into a committed relationship, they moved in together, and by August 2022 Carl had proposed.

The first step in the wedding planning was finding a professional to help take the stress off of the bride. Lindsay told Us Weekly in the fall of 2022 that hiring a wedding planner was top priority.

“We hired a wedding planner, which was step one for me because I was, like, the sooner I have a wedding planner, the less I will have to stress out,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay and Carl want their fall wedding filmed

The Bravolebrities chose a fall 2023 wedding date, and they immediately started looking at wedding venues. The plan was to have the date and location set in stone by December 2022, then they could move forward with planning the rest of the wedding details.

According to a tip submitted to gossip site Bravo & Cocktails , the couple is putting together a destination wedding and they want cameras on hand to film the event.

“Linds & Carl are shopping for a Fall wedding in Mexico. They want it filmed, obvi!” the tipster shared .

It’s not clear if they made their December 2022 deadline of finding a venue, but we do know they are moving quickly. The PR specialist admitted they decided to get married this year so they could start the babymaking. Lindsay wants to have two kids, and admits she has “baby fever.”

The ‘Summer House’ star is working on her ‘wedding bod’

Wedding dress shopping has also been high on Lindsay’s priority list, as has getting to the gym. In a late January Instagram post, the Summer House star shared a pic of herself lifting weights at the Cipriani South Street fitness center in New York City. In the snap, she was wearing a hot pink sports bra and matching Bandier leggings with black No Bull sneakers.

“Working on my wedding bod,” Lindsay wrote . “By the way.. As I get older, it’s getting harder and harder to get weight off.. Raise your hand if you feel me on this!”

On her Instagram Stories, Lindsay shared that she was getting into “workout mode” with her trainer Hilary Hoffman using the SOTO Method. She even showed off some of the workout moves, including leg lifts, running in place, and squats.

“It combines isometric exercises with cardio training (to give you long lean lines),” she explained.

The new season of Summer House premieres Monday, Feb. 13 on Bravo .