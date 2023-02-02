Romeo and Juliet, Danny and Sandy, Jim and Pam. When you think of some of the greatest couples in literary and on-screen history, these are just a few names that come to mind. If you were a ‘90s kid who happened to be transfixed to ABC (and later Disney Channel) for weekly episodes of the forever-classic sitcom, Boy Meets World, then you'd add Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and Topanga Lawrence (Daniel Fishel) to that list. From the moment we met the duo in the sixth grade during the show’s premiere season, it seemed they were destined to be together, and they were, as by the end of the seven-season run, the duo would be married. Their love would even lead them to start their own family and land a spinoff series years later titled Girl Meets World, in which audiences would tune in for a younger generation and the return of some old favorites.

2 HOURS AGO