New 'You' Season 4 Part 1 Images Show Penn Badgley on a Hunt
After three seasons of watching anyone who has the misfortune of obtaining the attention and affection of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in You, it's hardly surprising everywhere he walks looks suspiciously like a murder scene. As is known to committed fans of the Netflix thriller, Joe's now somewhat predictable behaviors follow a pattern of stalking, obsessing and killing all romantic former romantic flames. His latest self-indulgent serial killer antics forced him to flee suburban America for England after his latest fixation Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) evaded his bloody charms. With a new identity as university lecturer Professor Jonathan Moore, Season 4 is shaping up to put Joe's lust for love and life (taking) to the test. Just days ahead of the release, new images have been unveiled spotlighting Joe on a new hunt.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
George Clooney to Direct Spy Thriller Series ‘The Department’ for Showtime
George Clooney has landed his next directorial gig. The two-time Oscar winner has been tapped to direct the spy thriller series, The Department, which Showtime has just given a straight-to-series order. Clooney will direct as well as serve as the executive producer of the series under his Smokehouse Pictures. The...
Were Cory and Topanga Really Endgame? A 'Boy Meets World' Writer Weighs In
Romeo and Juliet, Danny and Sandy, Jim and Pam. When you think of some of the greatest couples in literary and on-screen history, these are just a few names that come to mind. If you were a ‘90s kid who happened to be transfixed to ABC (and later Disney Channel) for weekly episodes of the forever-classic sitcom, Boy Meets World, then you'd add Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and Topanga Lawrence (Daniel Fishel) to that list. From the moment we met the duo in the sixth grade during the show’s premiere season, it seemed they were destined to be together, and they were, as by the end of the seven-season run, the duo would be married. Their love would even lead them to start their own family and land a spinoff series years later titled Girl Meets World, in which audiences would tune in for a younger generation and the return of some old favorites.
'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Is There a Trailer for Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3?. How Many Episodes Does Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 Have?. When Can You Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3?. Where Can You Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3?. Who Is Making Wu-Tang: An American Saga?. Who’s...
Viral Horror YouTube Series 'The Backrooms' Getting Feature Adaptation at A24 and Atomic Monster
The viral YouTube series is coming to the big screen with horror powerhouse production companies A24, Atomic Monster, Chernin Entertainment, and 21 Laps set to produce a film adaptation of The Backrooms, according to Deadline.17-year-old Kane Parsons, the original creator behind the videos, is attached to direct. While details on the project remain under wraps, Roberto Patino is set to pen the film's screenplay.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Rodrigo Santoro on 'Wolf Pack' and Why the Story Struck a Chord With Them
From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), as they learn just how much getting bitten by a supernatural creature will change their lives. Drawn to each other, they meet two other teens, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray), who share their secret and a mysterious connection to the terrifying California wildfires and the full moon that is calling to them.
'The Consultant' Trailer Reveals Christoph Waltz as the Boss From Hell
Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained star Christoph Waltz is back in a trailer for The Consultant, which may turn out to be the Academy Award-winning actor’s most unsettling performance yet. We know, those are big words for a man who’s played some of the most depraved characters in cinematic history, but the first full look at Waltz as the sinister titular character in Prime Video’s upcoming dark-comedy thriller series elevates the term “boss from hell” to an entirely new level.
Is the 'That '90s Show' Theory About Leia's Real Dad True?
After 18 years, the set of the successful 90s-early 2000s sitcom, That '70s Show, has gotten some use. In Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman's (Debra Jo Rupp) world, it has been 15 years since their house has been full of dumbass teenagers. Red has been pleased, but Kitty decidedly has not. On January 19, the highly anticipated That '90s Show premiered on Netflix with Smith and Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty and cameos from several other original cast members (Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama).
9 Great Depression-Era Shows Like '1923' to Watch Next
It's no secret that Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone empire has become something of a cultural phenomenon, and the latest prequel series 1923 is no different. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the leaders of the post-Great War Dutton clan, the series has been explosive from the get-go and promises just as spectacular an ending as the previous prequel series 1883. Narrated by Isabel May, the show tackles Great Depression-era issues in a Prohibition-era time, which makes sense when you consider that the Depression started a bit earlier in Montana.
Anna Kendrick Was Shocked By the Viral Success of ’Pitch Perfect’s Cups Song
Anna Kendrick, who was recently seen in Mary Nighy's Alice, Darling, went down memory lane recalling how her rendition of the "Cups (When I'm Gone)" from Pitch Perfect became a viral sensation. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress spoke about the success of the song, and how she...
Viola Davis Achieves Coveted EGOT Status With Grammy Win for 'Finding Me'
How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis has become the 18th person to achieve the EGOT status after winning a Grammy Award for the audiobook of her memoir Finding Me. The actress joins EGOT-status actors, musicians, and filmmakers such as Rita Moreno, Jennifer Hudson, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, and Alan Menken.
First 'Joy Ride' Image Teases Stephanie Hsu's Next Movie
Hot off her Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, fans are getting a first look at Stephanie Hsu’s next project. Today, the first image has been released for the upcoming comedy Joy Ride, the latest work from Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim. Joy Ride follows...
‘Agent Elvis’ Trailer: Matthew McConaughey Is the King of Rock and Roll
Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Agent Elvis, an upcoming animated series that finally answers the age-old question: what if the King of Rock and Roll became a superspy? The trailer also gives us the first taste of Matthew McConaughey as the voice of animated Elvis Presley. Previously titled...
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Is the Perfect Protective Mother in One of This Week's Best Sketches
Meeting anyone's mother is hard but when she's Pedro Pascal? Watch out! Pascal took to Saturday Night Live to host with musical guest Coldplay and the entire night was filled with hilarious characters for Pascal to play. One sketch that stood out features him playing Marcello Hernández's mother meeting his white girlfriend Brittany (Chloe Fineman) for the first time. The sketch is great because it brings in Pascal's incredible comedic timing and uses both Pascal's and Hernández's fluency in Spanish to Fineman's disadvantage.
'Clueless': Alicia Silverstone Returns as Cher Horowitz for Super Bowl Commercial
While the Super Bowl may be, for some, a time to watch the year’s top football teams duke it out to find out who will take home the title of champions, for others, it’s all about the food and commercials. With product placement galore, the big game is the perfect opportunity for marketers to draw in consumers by the droves and even resurrect some of our favorite characters from film and television to help push their products. This year, we know that Breaking Bad characters Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will be reprising their roles as the cutthroat meth dealers in an ad for PopCorners, with Alicia Silverstone donning plaid and returning to her Clueless roots to give fellow shopaholics new tips for the online shopping platform, Rakuten.
From 'The Midnight Club' to 'Yellowjackets': 10 Great TV Series That Perfectly Blend Horror and Mystery
Everyone loves a good horror story. Gore, shocks, scares and death. There's nothing quite so delicious. However, adding the element of mystery to the stories can be just the thing to cinch it all together. Now when it comes to television, there are a plethora of great horror shows out there, but what they're missing is that edge that a good mystery brings. Nothing beats a great mystery with plenty of scares.
'Moving On': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything You Need to Know About Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's Next Comedy
Forty years of friendship and four major projects later, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, in their roaring 80s, are slaying it with their friendship goals and seem like Hollywood’s ultimate power couple. In their fourth project and the second movie of the year together, the two best friends are back in the game with their new revenge-comedy film, Moving On.
‘SNL’: Pedro Pascal Becomes a Different Man When He Wakes up From a Coma
Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay and showed the world just how funny he is! The world met Pascal's character Charlie, a man who got hit by a Party City bus and couldn't remember who he is or who any of his loved ones are. However, instead of still sounding like Charlie, he sounded like he was from Los Angeles...or as Kenan Thompson called it "LA mush mouth."
