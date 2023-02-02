Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Sweeps Pella Christian In Bowling Meet
The Knoxville Bowling Squads swept Pella Christian on Saturday in the Panthers’ last regular season meet of the season. The girls won 2540-2080 while the boys defeated the Eagles 1936-1862. Leading the way for Knoxville on the boys side was Tristen Carter with a 401 series and Donovan Binns had a high game of 231. The Eagles were led by Evan DeJong with a round one score of 330, followed by Andrew DeVries at 318 and Andrew Van Kooten at 304. On the girls side, the Panthers were led by Brigette Renard shooting a 315 series and a high game of 165. The Eagles were led by Alexa Klaasen with a round one score of 410. She was followed by Dani Roose at 269 and Cathy Tang at 218. Both Knoxville and Pella Christian will see each other once again next weekend when the two converge on Statesmen Lanes in Oskaloosa for the conference meet.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville After Prom Fundraiser
The Knoxville After Prom Trivia Night Fundraiser is set for Saturday, February 11. The deadline to sign up will be Tuesday, February 7. To play trivia, teams of 8 players, $200/table will be payable the night of the event. The event will be held at the Knoxville National Guard Armory with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia starting at 7 p.m.
kniakrls.com
Pella Bowlers Sweep Triangular in Sigourney; Failor Nears School Record
The Pella bowlers swept the competition in Keokuk County during a triangular meet Saturday. The Dutch boys scored 2549 pins and the girls hit 1959, defeating both the hosting Signourey Cobras and Isaac Newton Academy. Pella’s Carter Failor improved upon his season bests, as his individual game of 269 is...
kniakrls.com
Pella Orchestra Invites Public to Winter Concert
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community next week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will featuring a unique variety at the upcoming performance.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Football Program Holds Signing Day For Incoming Class
National Signing Day was this past Wednesday, and while most of the Knoxville High SChool Athletes that are going to the next level have already put pen to paper, there was a different kind of signing day at Knoxville High School this past week as the Knoxville Football Program welcomed their next incoming class of players with a singing day event. Head Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports 28 total players signed a letter of intent to play football and commit to playing for the Panthers next fall. Dunkin highlighted the importance of positively representing themselves, the Panther Football Program, Knoxville Schools and the community. Dunkin added he was pleased with the turnout and is excited to have a large class of individuals sign up.
kniakrls.com
Central Faces Stiff Test at Wartburg Select Track and Field Meet
Competing in its toughest meet of the season, the Central College men’s and women’s track and field team had two individuals crack the national top 10 of their individual events Saturday at the Wartburg Select. As a team, the Dutch women were third and the men were fifth.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brandon Nemmers
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Brandon Nemmers, he is the Parks and Recreation Director in Knoxville, as we talk about his job. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Pella Show Choirs Perform Well at Mount Pleasant
The show choirs of Pella Community Schools continued competition at Mount Pleasant’s InMotion Invitational Saturday. Pella’s Varsity Choir AcaPella placed 2nd overall to Davenport Central in the grand finals and Bravo was 2nd in the Prep Division. AcaPella placed 1st during the day in Tier II earlier in the afternoon. Pelladrenaline–the middle school show choir, was 1st place in their division. The final competitive shows for the Pella Show Choirs will be on February 11th at Cedar Rapids Washington.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Public Safety Part 5; Knoxville Township Rural FD
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the tenth part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chief Kenny Thompson and Assistant Chief Kyle Thompson with the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department. Podcast:...
kniakrls.com
Former Pella Hurdler Earns Recognition for College Performance
Former Pella Track and Field State Champion Hurdler Nolan Clayberg has been named Scheels Male Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Fighting Bee Invite on January 27-28 for the Hawkeye Community College RedTails Track and Field program. Clayberg debuted his 60m Hurdles this past weekend, winning the...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Boys Basketball Gets Bounce Back Victory at Van Meter
Following a tough week, the Pella Christian boys basketball team got a big 73-66 bounce back win at Van Meter Saturday. The Eagles continued to battle adversity against the Bulldogs, grabbing a 19-13 lead after the first quarter despite Tysen De Vries leaving the game in the period due to injury. Van Meter narrowly outscored Pella Christian in the second quarter 12-10 to cut the lead to 29-25 at the intermission. Despite Josiah Vos exiting the game due to injury in the third quarter, the rest of the Eagles stepped up to extend their lead to 45-37. The offenses exploded in the fourth quarter, combining for 57 points, but Pella Christian ultimately came out on top with the seven-point victory. Eagles head coach J.D. Boer stated that it was a great bounce back win for his squad and that he was proud of how his team stepped up and handled the adversity of injuries and foul trouble. Dane Geetings led a balanced Pella Christian offense, that saw nine players score, with 21 points. Aiden Stoltz added 12 points in the win and Isaiah Breems had eight.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Boys Fall To Iowa Valley
Kail Arkema scored 13 points, but it was not enough as the Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad fell to Iowa Valley on Friday 68-38. The Sabers were hanging in with Iowa Valley but a 13-2 run put the Tigers in control for good. The Sabers did some good things on defense by getting 12 steals, four of which came from Dallas Smith. Twin Cedars will host North Mahaska on Tuesday.
kniakrls.com
Bohlen Makes Big Leap in Women’s Pentathlon
In a field with six Division I entries, Central College women’s track and field athlete Olivia Bohlen (freshman, Belle Plaine) took second place in the pentathlon at the Wartburg Select Friday. In the men’s heptathlon, Grant Miller (freshman, Norwalk) is in third and Gavin Smith (freshman, Audubon) is in...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk boys rout Grinnell for 10th straight win; Warrior girls fall to 8th-ranked Tigers
The winning streak of the Norwalk boys basketball team reached 10 games Friday night as the Warriors used a dominant second and third-quarter stretch to defeat Grinnell 62-34 and sweep the season series. The host Tigers beat Norwalk 63-43 in the girls game, also completing a season sweep. Both games...
kniakrls.com
Central RED Society Presents “The Ninth Hour”
Central College’s Central RED Society will present “The Ninth Hour: Bringing Biblical Characters to Life,” with Valerie Van Kooten, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the Dave and Ardie Sutphen Common Room, Graham Annex, on Central’s campus. The cost of lunch is $10.
kniakrls.com
Central Basketball Teams Travel for ARC Doubleheader at Loras Today
The Central College basketball teams head to Dubuque for the second time in three weeks this afternoon for an American Rivers Conference doubleheader at Loras College. After falling 76-67 to Nebraska Wesleyan University on Wednesday, the Dutch men are set for a pivotal matchup in the league. The Duhawks snuck past Coe College Wednesday in 79-75 win to force a tie atop the conference standings with Central. With their sights set on regaining sole possession of first place in the ARC, the Dutch will hope to duplicate their performance against Loras from January 7th. Central used a 48-point second half to power past the Duhawks in an 83-71 victory.
kniakrls.com
Bussey Library Blind Date with a Book
Chelzie Pinegar, Head Librarian at the Bussey Library, said during the month of February they will be doing Blind Date with a Book. She tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We’ll have books wrapped up, where nobody can see the cover of it. Then you can come in and check one out and get a surprise. Hopefully it’s something you wouldn’t have picked out before that you might really be interested in.”
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Boys And Girls Fall Behind Early And Cannot Catch Up With ACGC
Both Pleasantville Basketball Squads dug early holes and could not dig out of them as the Trojans girls fell 61-21 to ACGC while the boys lost 67-53 heard live on kniakrls.com KRLS3. The girls fell behind early but managed to stay within striking distance until the 2nd half, when the Chargers pulled away and eventually got running clock in the 4th quarter. Azell Smith and Joelle Johnson scored seven points to lead Pleasantville who dropped to 6-14. The boys also got down early by as much as 16 in the 1st half but cut the Chargers lead to seven by halftime. ACGC would hit needed shots to get the lead back to double figures multiple times. Pleasantville Coach Taylor Phipps told KNIA sports ACGC’s shooting was key, and he liked the way his team came back when the Chargers cooled off.
kniakrls.com
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council to meet Monday
The Knoxville City Council will meet Monday at 6:15 p.m. Among items on the agenda are accepting a bid, awarding a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project. There will be a public hearing to award the contract for Veteran’s Park. The board will consider approving a CDBG contract...
