Following a tough week, the Pella Christian boys basketball team got a big 73-66 bounce back win at Van Meter Saturday. The Eagles continued to battle adversity against the Bulldogs, grabbing a 19-13 lead after the first quarter despite Tysen De Vries leaving the game in the period due to injury. Van Meter narrowly outscored Pella Christian in the second quarter 12-10 to cut the lead to 29-25 at the intermission. Despite Josiah Vos exiting the game due to injury in the third quarter, the rest of the Eagles stepped up to extend their lead to 45-37. The offenses exploded in the fourth quarter, combining for 57 points, but Pella Christian ultimately came out on top with the seven-point victory. Eagles head coach J.D. Boer stated that it was a great bounce back win for his squad and that he was proud of how his team stepped up and handled the adversity of injuries and foul trouble. Dane Geetings led a balanced Pella Christian offense, that saw nine players score, with 21 points. Aiden Stoltz added 12 points in the win and Isaiah Breems had eight.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO