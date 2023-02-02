Danville, Pa. — If the height of the pandemic taught us anything, it's that healthcare professionals have busy, stressful jobs. To help prevent burnout and heal trauma, Geisinger has launched Paws to Reflect, a program that uses pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort for its employees. “We asked our caregivers what would help them feel more supported and get them through a difficult day. They responded with two very clear needs: more emotional support and more puppies,” said Brittany Drumm, program...

