East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenWilliamsport, PA
NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally
Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
Geisinger seeks volunteers for pet therapy program
Danville, Pa. — If the height of the pandemic taught us anything, it's that healthcare professionals have busy, stressful jobs. To help prevent burnout and heal trauma, Geisinger has launched Paws to Reflect, a program that uses pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort for its employees. “We asked our caregivers what would help them feel more supported and get them through a difficult day. They responded with two very clear needs: more emotional support and more puppies,” said Brittany Drumm, program...
LVHN to close COVID vaccine clinics across Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Beginning Friday, Lehigh Valley Health Network will close five of their COVID vaccine clinics in several counties including Luzerne, Monroe, and Schuylkill. LVHN says part of the reason is a lower number of patients coming in to get the vaccine; additionally, a high percentage of people are already fully vaccinated or […]
Former teacher in Schuylkill County publishes children's book
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Thomas Guzick wrote 'Mary's Adventure with the Stars' after spending an evening with his grandkids, teaching them about constellations. He spent the past year writing and illustrating an introduction to stars and space to hopefully spark an interest in STEM at an early age. "I think...
Pennsylvania hospital to close emergency room, open ASC in its place
Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, Pa., plans to close its emergency room in April 2023 and create an outpatient surgery center, according to a Feb. 1 report from PAHomepage. Due to the low number of emergency room patients at Moses Taylor, it will merge its emergency room operations with the Regional Hospital of Scranton.
WWII veteran in Union County turns 100
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — World War II veteran Arthur Mulrooney turned 100 years old. There was a big birthday bash for him at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg on Sunday. His family and friends came out to celebrate; there was cake and singing. When asked what his secret...
16 To The Rescue: Fall and Shadow
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Fall and Shadow are the best of friends. They have been together forever, and shelter workers hope it stays that way now that they are looking for their new forever home. After their previous owner moved and had to surrender them, they came to live at the SPCA of Luzerne County nearly ten months ago.
New women's center opens in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
Commemorating 'Four Chaplains Day' in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Northumberland American Legion Post 44 in Point Township hosted a memorial service in honor of Four Chaplains Day Sunday. On February 3, 1943, more than 600 soldiers and civilian workers lost their lives when the United States Army Transport Dorchester was hit by a torpedo and sunk.
Schuylkill County donates scholarship money to help combat nursing shortage
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — This is just a glimpse of what nursing students at Penn State Schuylkill do every day, practicing patient care on mannequins and prepare for a full-time nursing job. These students want to be a part of the nursing shortage solution. According to the Hospital Health...
Pieces of Cake Co. brings sweetness to the Lewisburg area
Lewisburg, Pa. — When Isabel Vazquez was a young girl growing up in Puerto Rico, she showed a flair for baking. That flair turned into a full-time business for Vazquez, who now runs Pieces of Cake Co. in Kelly Township along with her husband Angel Ortiz. The couple, who live in Lewisburg, came up with the idea to start a business when the pandemic began several years ago. Vazquez was...
Chopping out childhood hunger
SCRANTON, Pa. — Down the assembly line- student volunteers from Scranton and West Scranton high school pack bags of meals and snacks. Dani Ruhf is the founder of "Child Hunger Outreach Partners" or CHOP. The non-profit serves more than 20,000 kids who are food insecure through its weekly backpack...
Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing Soon
The pharmacy on Memorial Highway in Dallas will close on February 23rd. Walgreens Pharmacy announced last year that it would be closing many of its stores across the U.S. Many stores closed in January with more scheduled to close this month. One of those is the Dallas Walgreens at 2460 Memorial Highway. The store and pharmacy will close on February 23rd.
Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania
Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
A hoot of a birthday for an owl in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Gabby the great horned owl has been Red Creek Wildlife Center's mascot since arriving at the wildlife refuge in 1994. Gabby along with a few of his feathered friends were at the Long Trout Winery in Auburn Saturday to celebrate. The party was two-fold as...
Polar Bear Plunge in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was certainly a freezing day for an icy dip in Union County. Our own Nikki Krize joined other brave souls for a Polar Bear Plunge at the Lewisburg landing Saturday afternoon. The plunge benefits the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods. It was just one of the many...
Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter with its share of pet rescues is getting a rescue of sorts of its own. It’s a big financial boost to keep its mission going. It’s a chorus of canines at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. The facility is home to dozens of dogs, scores […]
Frozen fun at the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The freezing weather on Friday was a perfect start to the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival. The event is a tradition in Union County, filled with activities centered around ice. Dozens of ice sculptures line Market Street and the main attraction is live carving. "I love...
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
UPDATE: Townhomes damaged by fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 300 block of Liberty Court in Mechanicsburg just before 2 p.m. According to Jonathan House, first lieutenant at Silver Spring Fire Company, there were visible flames to the rear of one home on arrival.
